Cambridge adds new Hall of Honor inductees

The Cambridge School District celebrated an alumn, athletes and coaches and a community volunteer as its Blue Jay Hall of Honor banquet returned on Sept. 25 after a one-year COVID-19 break.
A dinner at the Lake Ripley County Club honored Distinguished Alumni of the Year Richard Horton, Community Member of the Year Nancy Brattlie and Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame inductees Jon Biermeier, Tim DeForest and John Leadholm.
The dinner is the biggest fundraiser for the Hall of Honor at Cambridge High School.
Each of the honorees were presented for their awards by a family member, co-worker or someone otherwise influential in their years in Cambridge.
Brattlie
Bridgette Hermanson and Lesli Rumps, both former executive directors of the Cambridge Community Activities Program that manages the Cambridge Food Pantry where Brattlie was coordinator from 2013-2020, presented her award.
“To say that we are excited to be here is an understatement,” Hermanson said. “Nancy brought people together, she bonded with clients and volunteers, she recruited new people and was an advocate for the entire program anywhere she went.”
“Her loving nature and open-minded spirit is something we should all strive to emulate,” Rumpf said.
Horton
Horton’s award was presented by Ben Stenklyft. Both graduated from Cambridge High School in 1993.
Stenklyft highlighted the grounds and facilities work that Horton has done for the Cambridge schools over many years.
“He has been a tremendous asset to the school district especially for the Cambridge athletic program,” Stenklyft said.
Horton said, after growing up in Cambridge, his aim as an adult has been to “give back and help out where there’s a need.”
Biermeier
Biermeier’s award was presented by Pete Moe, now dean of students at Cambridge High School and a wrestling coach when Biermeier won the Division 3 state wrestling championship in 2008. Moe had started coaching in Biermeier’s junior year in 2007.
Biermeier remains the only Cambridge High School student to ever win a state wrestling title.
Moe remembered the night as “truly one of the greatest moments as a coach…just to be there and to be in Jon’s corner.”
Biermeier is now an assistant wrestling coach at CHS.
“By giving back, Jon gets to continue the legacy he started 13 years ago,” Moe said.
Biermeier thanked his coaches and teammates.
“They were always pushing me to do my best and they always made me strive to do better,” he said.
DeForest
Leadholm presented Tim DeForest’s award as an inductee into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I have known Tim since he was a very young boy,” said Leadholm, who in addition to DeForest’s coach was his middle school science teacher.
DeForest was a three-sport athlete, earning nine varsity letters.
“As an athlete Tim stood in a class all by himself,” Leadholm said, adding that “he’s humble, gives praise to others and does not draw attention to himself.”
In accepting the award, DeForest spoke of how being raised in Cambridge later influenced how he raised his children and how he coached in nearby Marshall.
“I will carry this honor for every one of those individuals who ever coached me and made me into what I was,” DeForest said.
Leadholm
Leadholm was a longtime Cambridge teacher, girls and boys basketball coach and later in his career, dean of students. He also coached football.
Leadholm’s award was presented by his two sons, Shane and Cole.
“Shane and I really had a special perspective on everything he was doing for the community,” Cole Leadholm recalled, adding that “our greatest memories come from the time in the gym.”
“As a teacher, as a coach, as a dean and as a community member you’ve done some amazing, amazing things,” Shane Leadholm said, recalling playing in the 2010 WBCA All-Star game on a team coached by his father.
Leadholm, in accepting the award, recalled being hired by former Cambridge Superintendent George Nikolay and later working with his son, Bernie Nikolay, when he was superintendent. Nikolay retired this summer.
In the end, “you can talk about wins and losses and career records and all of those thing are nice but that’s not why I went into education,” Leadholm said. “I went into education because of people; it’s a people business. And probably the greatest highlight of my career was the opportunity to work with some phenomenal people: students, athletes, coaches, athletic directors, secretaries, administrators…and even some referees.”
“Some of my closest friends to this day are former coaches and former athletes. Some of them I had as students and today I call them friends.”