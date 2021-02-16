You are the owner of this article.
Cambridge

Hotel proposal spurs Cambridge Main Street ordinance update

The Cambridge Village Board on Feb. 9 updated an ordinance to allow a hotel on Main Street downtown.

Village Administrator Lisa Moen said a specific, tentative project spurred the change, which was unanimously recommended by the Plan Commission on Feb. 8.

“We have been approached by somebody wanting to put a small boutique hotel on Main Street,” which is currently not allowed, Moen said. The ordinance update allows a hotel to be approved as a conditional use in the village’s central business district.

Village officials said they have no additional information on the hotel proposal, nor on who is behind it. The village board’s vote to update the ordinance was unanimous.

Moen said plan commission members on Feb. 8 discussed concerns about a downtown hotel that included parking, lighting, security and the size of the operation.

Economic Development Committee

In other matters on Feb. 9, village board member Carla Galler was named chair of a reignited Economic Development Committee. Village President Mark McNally was previously chair of the 5-member committee, which also includes local business members and citizens.

McNally said issues for the committee to tackle include empty storefronts on Main Street.

Galler said her hope is tombuild on momentum that had been underway before the Covid-19 pandemic “and to move forward with some new initiatives.”

The committee had not met since late 2019. It was originally spearheaded by Linda Begley-Korth, the village’s former economic development coordinator, who passed away in 2019.

