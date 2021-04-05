Deerfield Coffeehouse reopens

Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main Street in Deerfield, has reopened after a 5-month closure.
Owner Teresa Pelletier said online ordering for pick-up resumed on Friday, April 2.
There is limited outdoor seating. Indoor seating remains on hold due to the coronavirus.
Pelletier thanked the Deerfield community for its “overwhelming support” following a family loss in November.
“I can’t tell you how much I and my family have appreciated that,” Pelletier said.
And she thanked the coffeehouse staff for being “incredibly supportive,” during the closure and reopening process.
The menu is “going to start simple,” Pelletier said, with breakfast items and beverages including coffee and other drinks and a new offering -- plant-based Lotus energy drinks.
Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and closed on Mondays.
Masks will be required when picking up orders and hand sanitizer will be available, Pelletier said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.