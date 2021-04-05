You are the owner of this article.
Deerfield

Deerfield Coffeehouse reopens

Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main Street in Deerfield, has reopened after a 5-month closure.

Owner Teresa Pelletier said online ordering for pick-up resumed on Friday, April 2.

There is limited outdoor seating. Indoor seating remains on hold due to the coronavirus.

Pelletier thanked the Deerfield community for its “overwhelming support” following a family loss in November.

“I can’t tell you how much I and my family have appreciated that,” Pelletier said.

And she thanked the coffeehouse staff for being “incredibly supportive,” during the closure and reopening process.

The menu is “going to start simple,” Pelletier said, with breakfast items and beverages including coffee and other drinks and a new offering -- plant-based Lotus energy drinks.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Masks will be required when picking up orders and hand sanitizer will be available, Pelletier said.

