Worship

Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

  • Updated

CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd.

Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship, Pastor David Berggren

9:40 a.m. Coffee Hour, Sunday School

Tuesday

9 a.m. Staff meeting

Wednesday

6 p.m. Confirmation class, Pastor Eric Bakken

Thursday

9 a.m. Newsletter Assembly

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace,

growing in faith,

serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship, also on Facebook Live and Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10 a.m. Sunday School

Monday

9:30 a.m. Quilters

7 p.m. Bible study

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-Confirmation

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott

Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours:

Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday

7:30 p.m. AA

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship

Thursday

7:30 p.m. AA

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St.

Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

January 10-14 Meals on Wheels

Thursday

1:00 Ladies Aid

Sunday

10:15 Worship

Tuesday

10:45 Bible Class

1:00 OWLS, St. John’s, Jefferson

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St.

Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Thursday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Friday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Saturday

5 p.m. Mass

Reconciliation 4 p.m.

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Jen Wilson, Pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship, both onsite and online

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

www.deerfieldlutheran.org

Thursday

5:45 p.m. Worship & Music Meeting

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Wednesday

6:15 p.m. Council Meeting

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd.

Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

Annual Meeting

Wednesday

7 p.m. Confirmation

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield,

WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Thursday

3 p.m. Thanksgiving Song Service at Reena Senior Living, Fort Atkinson

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

9:30 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Bible Class

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Bible Study

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

Sunday

9 a.m. Sunday School

10 a.m. Worship, lived streamed on Facebook

Wednesday

7 p.m. Bible Study and prayer time

