Broadband speed test and upcoming hearings

Recently, there have been historic amounts of funding to expand broadband access throughout the country as well as Dane County. As a newly created Broadband Task Force, we’ve been navigating the intricacies and complexities of providing affordable, reliable internet access to every resident and business in Dane County.
Many of the funds for broadband expansion are offered through matching grants. Local governments applying for these grants need to demonstrate a lack of acceptable service. If you’ve listened into any news segment regarding broadband access, you’ve likely heard that the current maps that show where there is service are inaccurate, which further obstructs the application process.
To bolster the effort to create more accurate maps of service coverage and speeds, the Broadband Task Force invited MadREP to present on their speed test efforts. We encourage members of the public to take 2 minutes to complete the test. The more data that is collected the fuller our picture of broadband access issues in Dane County can be shown, and that information will be utilized by many organizations and units of government to expand access to provide affordable, reliable service to every resident.
The speed test can be found here: http://madisonregion.org/industry-and-innovation/broadband/
In addition to needing accurate data, the task force also needs to hear from the public. Bit by bit we are putting together the full picture of broadband and access in Dane County, but the missing piece remains the feedback from those who struggle and are faced with a lack of service every day. The task force has been and continues to encourage members of the public to contact them with comments, suggestions, and concerns related to affordable reliable internet access.
To provide an opportunity for members of the public to speak directly to the task force, the task force will be holding two virtual public hearings.
The first hearing will take place on Monday, February 28 from 6-8:30pm, the second hearing will take place on Friday, March 4 from 9-11:30am. Information to register is available below:
- February 28: https://bit.ly/228BBTF
- March 4: https://bit.ly/34BBTF
In addition to the public hearings, residents can provide testimony through the following means:
- Email: Dane.Broadband.Task.Force@countyofdane.com
- Phone: (608) 266-5758
- Mailing Address: Dane County Board of Supervisors 210 MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 362, Madison WI 53703
- Dane County Board Supervisors and Broadband Taskforce Chair Melissa Ratcliff (District 36) and Vice Chair Kate McGinnity (District 37)