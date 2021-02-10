FairShare CSA Coalition reminds area residents that Community Supported Agriculture sign-up season is underway.
To help households find the best CSA fit for them, the coalition is hosting a virtual Find Your Farm event Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 4-6 p.m. It’s a chance to meet farmers and to choose a CSA for 2021, and will happen on Zoom and Facebook Live. Fourteen area farms in Madison, Reedsburg/Baraboo, Stevens Point, the Twin Cities, Viroqua and Wausau will participate in the event.
Learn how a CSA works, find local pick-up locations and talk with farmers. The event will also include a cooking demonstration by Jamie Hoang of Laotian-Thai restaurant Ahan.
For a link to attend go to: www.csacoalition.org/find-your-farm. For information on the coalition’s Partner Shares program that assists households with CSA costs, visit: www.csacoalition.org/partner-shares
