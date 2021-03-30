REGIONAL
April 8: COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall
Public Health Madison & Dane County will be hosting a virtual town hall about COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. over video conferencing. The session will feature a panel of experts to address common vaccine concerns, and share on the distribution process in Dane County. Pre-register for the town hall at https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_oedpqgBhQoG3TtgAcmLblw.
CAMBRIDGE April 2: Community Good Friday service
The Cambridge Clergy are planning a community-wide Good Friday worship service on Friday, April 2 at noon in Veterans Park, 100 E. Main Street. The outdoor service is meant to minimize risk of COVID-19. Participants can bring lawn chairs, or tune into FM station 87.7 to listen to the service. More information: (608) 423-3135.April 2: Poetry stroll
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a poetry stroll in the month of April, in honor of National Poetry Month. Beginning Friday April 2, participants can pick up a map at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley, and follow a route with posted poems around downtown Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 3: Easter Egg Hunt
St. James Lutheran Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 415 E. North Street in Cambridge at 10 a.m. This is a free event open to any local children. The hunt is weather dependent. More information: (608) 423-3550.
April 3: CAP Egg Hunt
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at Ripley Park, 4310 Park Road, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CAP’s annual Underwater Egg Hunt has been relocated to the park. Participants can sign up for one of three time slots, from 8-8:45 a.m., 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m. All participants must pre-register, no day-of registration allowed. A golden egg will be hidden in each time slot, for an extra prize. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be no restrooms on site. More information: www.cambridgecap.net.
April 10: CAP Play Place
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on April 10 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
April 13: Cambridge 4-H presentation
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a virtual version of its Third Thursday program, partnering with Cambridge 4-H to lead activities each month. A 4-H member will lead a presentation on Tuesday, April 13, which will be posted on the library’s website and social media pages. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 14: CAP Volunteer and Job Fair
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a volunteer and job fair on Wednesday, April 14 at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The fair will share opportunities to volunteer or work at CAP, with both drop-in and scheduled interviews. Participants should sign up for a time slot at www.signupgenius.com/go/ 60B0C4CAEA82CA7F58-jobfair.
Business networking
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
DEERFIELD
April 7: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, April 7 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
April 12: DCC Fish Fry
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go fish fry fundraiser at the Pickle Tree, 625 S. Main Street., on Monday, April 12. DCC will begin taking orders online and over the phone for the event on April 5. More details to come at www.dccenter.org.
Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale
To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org, beginning March 1. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com.
