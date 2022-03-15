Future EMS service for the town of Waterloo remains up in the air as the town board opted to table an offer from the city of Waterloo.
Lake Mills EMS recently told the town of Waterloo it was severing an agreement to provide it service when its contract expires on Dec. 31. The contract required Lake Mills EMS to give at least 120 days notice.
“We have been given the directive by the city manager (Steve Wilke) that we need to be prepared to take over a transporting agency at the first of the year,” Lake Mills Assistant Fire Chief Mark Yandre said at a March 10 town board meeting.
Yandre’s comments came amid talk in Lake Mills about having the fire department absorb the EMS, and to initially operate at an EMT-basic level, as it has existing firefighters who are certified at that level. Lake Mills EMS currently operates at an EMT-advanced level.
Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre was not in attendance.
Town Supervisor Larry Holzhueter said, however, at that meeting he believes the town of Waterloo could terminate its contract with Lake Mills EMS sooner than that – almost immediately – and go with someone else.
“Any time after April 1, if we have found someone else I believe we can,” go with them, Holzhueter said. Holzheuter did not say who else the town might contract with, going forward.
Holzhueter chaired a March 10 meeting in the absence of Town Chair Scott Hassett.
The Waterloo Town Board ultimately took no action on March 10.
“Since we have service till the end of the year, we don’t have to rush,” Holzhueter said.
“If we give it more time, maybe Lake Mills will have more info,” Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis added.
The Lake Mills Fire Department hasn’t extended an offer to the town of Waterloo, to offer it EMS coverage.
There is, in fact, no official word yet that the Lake Mills Fire Department will take over EMS in the city limits.
“The city manager and the city attorney – they’re in negotiations that (Lake Mills EMS) will be in service until the end of the year, possibly further,” Yandre said.
Yandre did touch on the capability of the fire department to at least begin discussion with the town board.
The city purchased a new ambulance recently. It will arrive in early May or June. If the Lake Mills Fire Department absorbs the city’s EMS, it would have to purchase another ambulance by that time, Yandre said.
Yandre said 30 people are currently medically trained for the city, including two paramedics and six advanced EMTs.
The city of Waterloo submitted an offer to the town of Waterloo in February to provide EMS service at an EMT- advanced level from April 1 of this year through Dec. 31, 2025.
The cost for the town in 2022 would be $15 per capita for 2022. The town has about 900 residents. The cost would go up to $17.50 per capita in 2023, $22 per capita in 2024 and $24 per capita in 2025.
Unless that new deal goes into place,, the existing contract between the town of Waterloo and Lake Mills EMS will stand, through Dec. 31
On March 3, the Waterloo Common Council tabled action on a proposed agreement with the town of Waterloo. The intent is to bring it back up this Thursday, March 17.
The Waterloo town board expects to talk about the future of EMS service at its April 13 meeting.