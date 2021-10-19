Letter to the Editor: Highway 12-18 stoplight

I’d like to pose a question to the residents of Cambridge & Oakland: How many times in the past 5 years have you driven through the intersection of Highways 12 & 18 & had the misfortune of observing the cleanup of a vehicle collision? I’ve lived in town for about that many years, & I’d have to guess the number is at least 10, or about two a year. I would also guess that there’s no other intersection in town that you routinely observe accident cleanups at, either.
Based on this anecdotal evidence, it’s safe to assume there are even more accidents at that intersection every year than each of us individually observes. The police department in Cambridge or Dane County might have a more precise data, but I think it’s very safe to say that intersection is the most dangerous in Cambridge. To that end, with discussion in the air about a re-vamp of that intersection (“Village considers plans for Kwik Trip move,” Oct. 14, 2021), I was very disappointed to read that the Village’s leaders prefer to install a 4-way stop there rather than a roundabout. Even more disappointing was the fact that the Village’s plan commission indicated as much in a rather blithe manner by way of “a quick, unofficial voice poll” during an Oct. 12 meeting.
This led me to wonder whether anyone on the plan commission is aware of the safety advantages of roundabouts versus standard 4-way intersections? It seems the answer’s no, given not a single person on the 6-member commission spoke up about the matter.
What are the advantages? According to Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation (DOT), roundabouts eliminate head-on & T-bone crashes as traffic does not intersect at those angles. Roundabouts eliminate serious crashes by as much as 40%, thus saving the lives of our neighbors in Cambridge, Oakland & Christiana, & those that travel through Cambridge every day. Roundabouts also reduce congestion from 13-23%. Ask yourself how many times you’ve waited to turn left onto Hwy 18 from Hwy 12? Or turned left on Hwy 12 from 18? Traffic backups are so common at those intersections I imagine most of us don’t think much of it anymore.
I’ve discussed roundabouts with my neighbors on Facebook & someone complained that roundabouts result in fender benders. The person meant it as a strike against roundabouts, but she unwittingly lent support for Cambridge’s first roundabout—Yes, a roundabout intersection does lead to fender-benders, at the expense of high-speed head-on collisions. So in short, roundabouts reduce human suffering.
So to the plan commission, I implore you to change course on this matter &—at a minimum—bring roundabouts to the table when discussing what should happen at the gateway to Cambridge at Hwys 12 & 18. It may cost more up front—we don’t know for certain yet because the matter hasn’t been seriously broached—but Cambridge will certainly benefit in the long-term.
—Doug Dalsing, Cambridge