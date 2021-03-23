Next Week: More superintendent search coverage
The Cambridge School District was set to hold public candidate forums this week with finalists for the Cambridge superintendent position. Community members met with Shannon Kilton on March 22, Margaret Banker on March 23 and Peter Wilson on March 24. Learn more about the March 23 and 24 forums featuring Banker and Wilson in the April 1 edition of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent.
