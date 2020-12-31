Dec. 31-Jan1NO SCHOOL

Monday, Jan. 4Cheeseburger, pretzels, baked beans, apple slices, carrots

Tuesday, Jan. 5Smuckers Uncrustable PBJ, string cheese, goldfish colors, broccoli, apple

Wednesday, Jan. 6Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, tomato juice, strawberry cup

Thursday, Jan. 7Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, carrots, grapes

Friday, Jan. 8Tony’s pepperoni pizza, green beans, applesauce

