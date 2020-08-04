CAMBRIDGE

2020 Storywalk

The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. From July 1 to Aug. 31, pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed in downtown Cambridge. The Storywalk Project was created by Anne Fergusen of Vermont, and is meant to be a fun way to read while walking outside. Kids can share their own dragon drawings by dropping them off at the library or emailing Patty Hoggatt.

UTICA

Friday, Aug. 7: Fireworks

There will be free fireworks at Utica Park, 1390 County Road B, on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m., organized by the Utica Community Association. The annual Utica festival was scheduled for Aug. 6-9, and while the festival was canceled, the fireworks are still on. People can drive in and watch the fireworks in their cars for free. There will be free ice cream for kids. The rain date is Aug. 9.

DEERFIELD

Playground program

The Deerfield Community Center is starting a playground program, which will run through Aug. 13. DCC staff will chaperone children as they play at Savanna Park on Liberty Road. The program runs Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $10 per day, and participants must register and pay in advance. More information: www.dccenter.org.

Deerfield Farmers Market

The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Blood drive

There will be a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross on Aug. 12 at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. Red Cross staff collected 49 units of blood, which would save about 147 lives, at the last Deerfield blood drive on June 10. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.

The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.

