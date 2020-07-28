CAMBRIDGE
Wednesday, July 29: Wildlife in Need Center program
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a Zoom program with the Wildlife in Need Center on July 29 at 1:30 p.m. Participants can learn about Wisconsin wildlife, and see animals up-close. To reserve a spot on the Zoom call, email education@helpingwildlife.org.
Fri., July 31: Alligators vs Crocodiles
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a virtual animal presentation on July 31 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a lesson about crocodiles and alligators, their history and conservation, and the chance to meet four animals on video.
2020 Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. Pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed until Aug. 31 in downtown Cambridge. The Storywalk Project was created by Anne Fergusen of Vermont, and is meant to be a fun way to read while walking outside. Kids can share their own dragon drawings by dropping them off at the library or emailing Patty Hoggatt.
Sun., Aug. 2: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. online. It’s meant to help professional and hobby artists develop their work and connect with people in the art industry.
UTICA
Fri., Aug. 7: Fireworks
There will be free fireworks at Utica Park, 1390 County Road B, on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m., organized by the Utica Community Association. The annual Utica festival was scheduled for Aug. 6-9, and while the festival was canceled, the fireworks are still on. People can drive in and watch the fireworks in their cars for free. There will be free ice cream for kids. The rain date is Aug. 9.
DEERFIELD
Playground program
The Deerfield Community Center is starting a playground program, which will run through Aug. 13. DCC staff will chaperone children as they play at Savanna Park on Liberty Road. The program runs Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $10 per day, and participants must register and pay in advance. More information: www.dccenter.org.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Wed., Aug. 12: Blood drive
There will be a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross on Aug. 12 at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. Red Cross staff collected 49 units of blood, which would save about 147 lives, at the last Deerfield blood drive on June 10. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is collecting a list of virtual and in-person activities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.