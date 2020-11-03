Cooperating across municipal, county and school district lines doesn’t diminish what makes our individual communities special.
It can strengthen our response to area-wide needs and improve the lives of everyone who lives and works near us, and those who visit.
Recently, we’ve seen some notable examples.
At school, members of the Cambridge-Deerfield cross-country team bleed Blue Jay blue and Demon maroon. But on the course, they are unified.
This week, Cambridge-Deerfield runners gave their best performance ever at a state cross-country meet. That was due to talent, but also to the commitment of coaches and administrators at both schools to offer a strong co-op program.
Cross country is, of course, one of many co-op sports teams at Cambridge and Deerfield high schools.
Meanwhile, we’ve seen recent strides on issues that affect residents on both sides of the Dane-Jefferson County line.
Dane County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity and Jefferson County Board Supervisor Laura Payne this year agreed to co-chair a committee that is working to improve services for Cambridge-area seniors. And while the Village of Cambridge and Jefferson County work toward improved Cambridge-area broadband access, McGinnity and Dane County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, of Cottage Grove, are also pushing for better rural internet.
That follows years of bi-county effort to connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, that recently succeeded in securing a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stewardship grant.
Additionally, this year, our school superintendents from Cambridge and Deerfield have joined with superintendents across Dane County in embracing racial equity.
And let’s not forget that Cambridge-area towns and villages have cooperated since the 1950s to provide fire and EMS service. Deerfield has similarly cooperated with Cottage Grove for more than 40 years as Deer-Grove EMS.
More connects us than divides us.
Judy Brandt, whose life we continue to celebrate following her recent passing, intentionally linked our two communities when she created not a Cambridge theater group, nor a Deerfield theater group, but Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theatre. In embracing all of us, Brandt offered a playbook that we would do well to continue to follow.
It may be too much to hope that cooperation will define us nationally into 2021 and beyond. Locally, though, crossing lines is possible; we have demonstrated that with everything from cross country to bike trails to broadband.
Bleed Blue Jay blue. Bleed Demon maroon. Love your town, village or county. And then join in, when called, for the betterment of all of us.
