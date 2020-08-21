Capitol Conference athletic directors and football coaches met Aug. 20 via Zoom. According to CC Commissioner Jeff Giese, at that meeting it was determined that Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep will be participating during the fall season; Walworth Big Foot, Columbus, Lodi and Beloit Turner are opting for the spring season.
The Capitol teams currently playing this fall have revised the schedule that was previously set up to try and make sure they get each other played early in the season and also are working hard to fill their open dates with teams/conferences that are also looking.
An updated schedule will be available next week.
Regarding the Eastern Suburban Conference, the meeting that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Tuesday due to a late called Board meeting on Monday by one of the teams currently playing this fall.
The only team currently out is Clinton, leaving Cambridge, Dodgeland, Markesan, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville and Waterloo still in.
An update on the ESC will be confirmed Wednesday.
