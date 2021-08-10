Waterloo school board will return on Aug. 18 to vote on masks, other COVID-19 fall protocols

After taking hours of testimony from parents and other community members, who were sharply divided on whether to require masks in schools this fall, the Waterloo School Board decided on Aug. 9 to wait a week before making the final call on 20201-22 COVID-19 measures.
The board set a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18,, to adopt an 8-page-long COVID-19 procedures plan proposed by District Administrator Brian Henning, Business Manager Susan Gould and building principals. The Aug. 18 meeting will be in-person and available virtually.
The school board vote to come back on Aug. 18 was split, 4-3. Those dissenting said they didn’t need more time. Those in favor said they needed a few days to mull the gamut of opinions shared.
Plan details
The plan recommends that face masks in school buildings and on buses be “strongly encouraged,” but not required. The only exception would be if someone had COVID-19 symptoms; then a mask would be required.
Henning noted that based on newly emerging guidance on COVID-19 liability from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the school district may ultimately have no choice but to require masks on buses. He said he would have a better sense of that guidance on Aug. 18.
The plan proposes that Waterloo not offer a virtual option for families in 2021-22, beyond limited access to online school such as JEDI and the potential for the entire district to move online together if all school buildings must shut down due to a local COVID surge. Henning said there are no plans to make district teachers simultaneously offer both virtual and in-person instruction.
The plan lays out a proposed health screening process for students and staff, physical distancing expectations, cleaning and disinfecting procedures in school buildings and on buses, and testing procedures.
It would require volunteers in school buildings to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. It would allow visitors in school buildings again and resume field trips and assemblies, including pep rallies. And it would give Henning the flexibility to make immediate decisions like shutting down a school in the face of an imminent threat, without school board approval. Sometimes decisions need to be made quicker than the school board can be convened, he said.
Masks
It was the proposed absence of a mask requirement for the coming school year that drew dozens of people to comment at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Participants spoke both in-person at the Waterloo Fieldhouse and joined in virtually, and included parents, grandparents and older students. At one point in the discussion that stretched for nearly three hours, 74 people were online.
School Board President Nancy Thompson said it was one of the largest groups she had ever seen in attendance at a board meeting, showing that masks are “an issue that is certainly of interest to many of you out there.”
Thompson noted that she believes the proposed plan to not require masks is in line with other Jefferson County school districts.
Those who spoke against requiring masks said that should be left to personal choice. They spoke of the negative psychological impacts to children who are made to wear masks all day. Some questioned whether the danger from COVID-19 has been overblown, some said restrictions have been politically motivated, and some said wearing masks inhibits people’s natural immunity, making them more vulnerable to disease.
Those who spoke in favor of requiring masks, including a pediatrician who has children in the district, urged the school board to consider the science behind recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the county health department and other agencies, that have said masks should be worn in schools this fall. They said masks are only effective if everyone in a building is required to wear them and said COVID-19 is a far greater threat than other viruses like the flu.