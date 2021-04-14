Cambridge fire department cancels Memorial Day breakfast

For the second year, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled its Memorial Day Breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release Tuesday, April 13, Fire Chief Terry Johnson said “we cannot take the chance to be a public super-spreader event and also need to limit exposure to our volunteers and therefore our ability to respond to emergency incidents in our district.”
“Our neighboring states are experiencing increase cases of COVID and the future is too unpredictable at this point,” the release continued.
“The last few years we have served around 1000 guests. We have to order our food and supplies well ahead of time and we cannot take the financial risk,” Johnson also said.
Johnson said the fire department considered holding a drive-thru event but “logistically we are concerned with traffic flow along Main Street and in and out of the fire station,” he said.
No decision has been announced on the status of the Memorial Day Parade in Cambridge, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
