Womble, Fisher take Cambridge School Board seats

Incumbent Jim Womble and newcomer Jay Fisher have defeated a write-in candidate to win seats on the Cambridge School Board.
Write-in candidate Jen Brown entered the school board race last week, creating a contest for the two board seats. Both seats have three-year terms.
Womble and Fisher tied in the race, each receiving 1051 votes.
The results were:
Womble: 1051 (41.8%)
Fisher: 1051 (41.8%)
Brown: 407 (16.2%)
Fisher thanked the community for its support.
“I am very humbled by the confidence placed in me to represent this community and work to partner with families to make our schools a better place for all of our kids,” Fisher said.
“To those who I may not have gotten your vote tonight, I plan to work hard to represent you as well, and earn your trust,” Fisher added.
Despite the loss, Brown said she was “grateful for the positive energy surrounding the campaign, and for the amazing group of women who rallied around me.”
“Write-in campaigns are always an uphill battle, and while the outcome was not what I hoped for, I still plan to stay involved,” she said.
Brown congratulated Womble and Fisher on the win.
“I’m confident that our school board will continue to advocate for all of our students, especially those whose voices aren’t often amplified,” Brown said.
