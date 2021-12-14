Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest underway mmassey mmassey Author email Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest has begun.All the houses are registered and decorated, so people can drive downtown and enjoy all the lights.Community voting on the Facebook page is live and will end on Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21.The Facebook page has a map of all participating houses that those who want to vote or just enjoy the lights can use. The 33 houses are:407 Center St.225 Lake St.311 Park View Rd.421 Park View Rd.214 Morningside Dr.503 Simonson St.839 Kimseth Cir.3526 Sky Terrace Dr.302 S. Atwood Ln.308 Meadowlark Cir.302 Washburn Rd.201 Washburn Rd.301 Skyland Way225 Skyland Way217 Skyland Way638 Meadow Mist Ct.11 Savannah Pkwy19 Savannah Pkwy20 Savannah Pkwy68 Savannah Pkwy238 Stone Bridge Cir.24 Oak Ridge Trail101 Oak Ridge Ct.309 S. Main St.308 S. Main St.115 Bue St.302 Bue St.11 Goodland Ave.235 N. Main St.309 N. Main St.605 Central Ave.617 Central Ave.861 Zander Ln. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mmassey Author email Follow mmassey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Madison record shop Strictly Discs to bring its collection, and a retail store, to Cambridge Deerfield students push for dress code changes Cambridge considers its future growth options Lake Mills Market sold to Hometown Grocers Dane County task force will survey rural residents on broadband Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin