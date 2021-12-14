The 2021 Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest has begun.

All the houses are registered and decorated, so people can drive downtown and enjoy all the lights.

Community voting on the Facebook page is live and will end on Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Facebook page has a map of all participating houses that those who want to vote or just enjoy the lights can use. The 33 houses are:

  • 407 Center St.
  • 225 Lake St.
  • 311 Park View Rd.
  • 421 Park View Rd.
  • 214 Morningside Dr.
  • 503 Simonson St.
  • 839 Kimseth Cir.
  • 3526 Sky Terrace Dr.
  • 302 S. Atwood Ln.
  • 308 Meadowlark Cir.
  • 302 Washburn Rd.
  • 201 Washburn Rd.
  • 301 Skyland Way
  • 225 Skyland Way
  • 217 Skyland Way
  • 638 Meadow Mist Ct.
  • 11 Savannah Pkwy
  • 19 Savannah Pkwy
  • 20 Savannah Pkwy
  • 68 Savannah Pkwy
  • 238 Stone Bridge Cir.
  • 24 Oak Ridge Trail
  • 101 Oak Ridge Ct.
  • 309 S. Main St.
  • 308 S. Main St.
  • 115 Bue St.
  • 302 Bue St.
  • 11 Goodland Ave.
  • 235 N. Main St.
  • 309 N. Main St.
  • 605 Central Ave.
  • 617 Central Ave.
  • 861 Zander Ln.

