LAKE MILLS — Clayton Mathwig hit two doubles and drove in four runs and Cal Fisher homered for Deerfield in a 21-9 rout of Lake Mills on Friday at Campus Field.
Deerfield (14-3) ranked fifth in the latest WBCA Division 4 poll, racked up 15 hits and drew 15 walks in the game. Fisher, Jackson Drobac and Mathwig each had three hits. Austin Anderson, Erik Staszak and Bene Lemke each drove in three runs.
Tommy Lees earned the decision, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and seven walks over 4 1/3 innings.
DEERFIELD 21, LAKE MILLS 9
Deerfield*440*072*4*—*21*14*1
Lake Mills*311*121*0*—*9*12*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (W; 4.1-10-8-6-4-6), Hahn (2.2-2-1-1-2-4); LM: De. Bruce (3.2-5-7-4-2-2), Lee (L; 1.1-5-8-8-1-7), Henderson (1.0-5-8-8-1-7), Lund (1.0-2-4-3-1-3).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x5 (HR) (2B), Drobac 2x5 (3B), Mathwig 3x4 (2 2B), Lemke 2x3 (2B), McDonough 2x5 (2B), Anderson (2B); LM: De. Bruce 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce 2x3, Belling 2x4, Lee 2x5.