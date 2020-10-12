CAMBRIDGE
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Ms.Fits ride at CamRock
Ms.Fits Brigade, a mountain biking group open to women, trans and femme-identifying people, is hosting a cycling trip through CamRock County Park 2 on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This will be a socially-distant ride. Participants should bring their own masks, and need a Dane County trail pass to participate.Oct. 14-31: Trick or Treat Trail
Several businesses on Main Street in Cambridge are inviting families to trick or treat at their stores from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31. Participating businesses are trying to spread out trick or treat traffic downtown to promote social distancing, and will be giving out candy for the three weeks before Halloween. Businesses are encouraging trick or treating on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., to ensure businesses are open. This year’s Halloween costume parade has been cancelled. Participating businesses are Details Boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery, Anew Vintage Dream, Angels Among Us, Little Joys Children’s Boutique, Cambridge Market, Wood Station Co-Op and the Garment Shop.
Oct. 15-24: Suffrage exhibit
The Cambridge Historic School Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Historical Society on Women’s Suffrage for two weekends in October. The exhibit will be open for viewing Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 1-3 p.m., and Oct. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the historic school at 213 South Street. The display has been moved indoors. Masks and social distancing are required, and the museum will monitor the number of visitors. The exhibit is made up of banners, photos, quotes and a timeline of events about the Suffrage movement. Groups can arrange visits by calling the museum. The traveling exhibit accompanies a 2020 exhibit inside the museum on suffragettes in Cambridge, curated by Margaret ‘Peg’ Sullivan from the Cambridge Historic School Museum. More information: (608)423-2630.Saturday, Oct. 17: Highway Cleanup
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding a highway clean up on Sat. Oc. 17 at 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 134, and around the fishing pond. Volunteers should meet at the Lions clubhouse, 136 Lagoon Road, at 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17: Women’s Self Defense
There will be a women’s self defense training on Oct. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street. The event is open to ages 14 and up, and pre-registration is required. Cost is $50 for residents and $65 for non-residents. Register at cambridgecap.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Blood drive
Cambridge’s Friends of the EMS group is hosting a blood drive on Oct. 21 from 1-6 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Due to COVID-19, the drive is appointment-only, sign up at www.redcross.org. No walk-ins will be allowed and masks and social distancing are required.
Friday, Oct. 23: Huntin’ For Pumpkins
The Cambridge Area Community Pool is hosting a Huntin’ For Pumpkins event this year at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, on Oct. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. Kids will search the park for their pumpkin, decorate it and enjoy treats. Families must register in advance to participate, and registration is now live. There will be two hunts happening, with 25 participants, one at 5:30 p.m. and a second at 6:30 p.m.Oct. 24-25: Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour
The annual Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson is happening Oct. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This is the 21st anniversary of the artist tour, which will bring customers into 17 artist studio spaces to purchase and learn about artists’ work. More information: www.earthwoodandfiretour.com.Take and make bags The Cambridge Community Library is giving out take and make craft bags beginning Sept. 30 at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. The kit allows people to make a pinecone bird feeder. People can request kits at the drive-through window or circulation desk while supplies last.
Wisconsin’s most haunted
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a virtual program for adults about the most haunted places in the state, starting Oct. 13. The program will be posted on the library’s website and social media.
DEERFIELD
Take and make kits
The Deerfield Public Library is now offering free take and make craft kits for adults. The first craft is decorating a tote bag. Contact the library at (608) 764-8102 to reserve one. Kits are first come first served. There will be a new kit every few weeks.
Oct. 1-31: BOOKtober reading challenge
The Deerfield Public Library is participating in BOOKtober, a reading challenge for adults connected with the Wisconsin Book Festival from Oct. 1-31. The program will be run through Beanstack, the online software used for the Summer Library Program, and includes a wide variety of work. Sign up at deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
Oct. 26-31: House decorating contest
There will be a house-decorating contest from Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. in Deerfield. Residents can decorate the outside of their houses for Halloween or fall, and enter a contest through 1848 Real Estate. Winners will be decided on social media, and announced on Oct. 31. The top three winners will receive cash prizes. To enter, contact 1848 Real Estate at (608) 212-0550, 1848re@gmail.com.
Oct. 26: DCC To Go Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Patrons can pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. Pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Oct. 26, DCC is offering a tailgate dinner for $5 a meal, order by Oct. 23.On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information: dccenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31: Norwegian culture event
The Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society is holding an online event on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. about Norwegian naming traditions. Historical Society member, and member of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center, Dana Kelly will present on unique Norwegian naming traditions. The Zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/93644347543?pwd=K1d6VnJwdWFKZ2JiODlYakFycDBlQT09 . The meeting ID is 93644347543 and the passcode is 115495. For more information, and meeting access information, contact the society at koshkonongprairie@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 31: Drive-through Trick or Treat
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is holding a no-contact drive-through trick or treat event on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at 305 N. Industrial Park Road. Volunteer firefighters will give out prepackaged goodie bags to families in their vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.