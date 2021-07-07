Celebrate 2021 fair youth exhibitors who created in extraordinary circumstances

It’s a perennial appeal of ours: go to the fairs.
This year, go to support the carnivals and food vendors that took massive revenue hits when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their events in 2020. If their prices have risen a bit since 2019, appreciate that they’re making up for lost time and rising materials costs.
And if there ever was a year to appreciate and support youth exhibitors, it’s 2021.
That Cambridge and Deerfield have a lot of youth exhibitors at area fairs is perhaps an understatement, with 4 active 4-H clubs here and and an active, long-time FFA in Cambridge. A lot of adults participate, too, in open and senior classes.
That the youth exhibitor participation will be down this summer was evident at last week’s Stoughton Fair, and will likely persist at the Dane and Jefferson County fairs later this month.
That’s partly due to parental concerns about younger, unvaccinated kids participating, and partly due to general COVID-19 uncertainties that were still heavily swirling in the spring.
Taking animals to the fair, especially, involves a significant up-front time and financial investment, with commitments required in early spring. Many families saw that as too great of a risk, with no guarantee the fairs would happen, and no easy outlet for selling market animals without the fair auction structure. And so, many chose to sit it out until 2022.
So, when you walk through the barns at the Dane and Jefferson County fairs this month, appreciate the leap of faith that young people and their families made in 2021, to bring an animal.
Appreciate, too, that youth likely weren’t able this year to be guided in-person by non-family-member mentors, nor to gather in-person with FFA and 4-H clubs, all normally important support circles.
And it’s not just the youth who were raising animals this spring, who were preparing alone.
The fair is about more than animals, of course.
Youth were also painting and drawing, sawing and sanding wood and tending plants in isolation.
Perhaps they were able to occasionally meet virtually with a mentor, if in their rural area the broadband internet was reliable enough to do so.
They certainly weren’t gathering in-person for the kind of educationally chaotic group project meetings that have long been a staple of 4-H, where kids and adults are together in a barn or a shed, at a community center or around someone’s kitchen table learning about rabbit care or knitting or bread baking.
If youth were lucky this year, they had a club that dropped project kits on their front porch, with directions and materials in a Ziploc bag. But for the most part, they were creating and growing and producing on their own.
This month, go to the fair for a corn dog and to hear some live music. Ride a ride or two. And make a point to wander through the exhibit halls and barns.
Let’s all celebrate our local youth exhibitors who in the face of extraordinary challenges created something worthy of showing, and then showed up to the fair with it.