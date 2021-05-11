You are the owner of this article.
May 13-21 Cambridge School Meals

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

May 13

Elementary school: Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, cucumber slices, iceberg lettuce, marinara, apple slices

High school: Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, cucumber slices, glazed carrots, lettuce mix, marinara, apple, dinner roll

May 14

Elementary school: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, bosco cheese stick, marinara, iceberg lettuce, tater tots, blueberries, strawberry cookie

High school: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, bosco cheese stick, carrots, tater tots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, marinara, strawberry applesauce

May 17

Elementary school: BBQ rib patty sandwich, cheese pizza, carrots, roasted garlic herb potatoes, pineapple

High school: BBQ rib patty sandwich, cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, carrots, lettuce mix, pineapple

May 18

Elementary school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, carrots, mixed vegetables, peaches

High school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, peaches

May 19

Elementary school: Corn dog, carrots, baked beans, pears

High school: Build your own sub, carrots, lettuce mix, applesauce

May 20

Elementary school: Meatloaf, cheese pizza, carrots, mashed potatoes, grapes, dinner roll

High school: Meatloaf, cheese pizza, carrots, mashed potatoes, lettuce mix, grapes, dinner roll

May 21

Elementary school: Cheeseburger, cheese pizza, carrots, broccoli, strawberry applesauce cup, rice krispies treat

High school: Cheeseburger, cheese pizza, carrots, lettuce mix, baked beans, pears, snickerdoodle cookie

