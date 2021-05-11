May 13-21 Cambridge School Meals

May 13
Elementary school: Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, cucumber slices, iceberg lettuce, marinara, apple slices
High school: Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, cucumber slices, glazed carrots, lettuce mix, marinara, apple, dinner roll
May 14
Elementary school: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, bosco cheese stick, marinara, iceberg lettuce, tater tots, blueberries, strawberry cookie
High school: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, bosco cheese stick, carrots, tater tots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, marinara, strawberry applesauce
May 17
Elementary school: BBQ rib patty sandwich, cheese pizza, carrots, roasted garlic herb potatoes, pineapple
High school: BBQ rib patty sandwich, cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, carrots, lettuce mix, pineapple
May 18
Elementary school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, carrots, mixed vegetables, peaches
High school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, peaches
May 19
Elementary school: Corn dog, carrots, baked beans, pears
High school: Build your own sub, carrots, lettuce mix, applesauce
May 20
Elementary school: Meatloaf, cheese pizza, carrots, mashed potatoes, grapes, dinner roll
High school: Meatloaf, cheese pizza, carrots, mashed potatoes, lettuce mix, grapes, dinner roll
May 21
Elementary school: Cheeseburger, cheese pizza, carrots, broccoli, strawberry applesauce cup, rice krispies treat
High school: Cheeseburger, cheese pizza, carrots, lettuce mix, baked beans, pears, snickerdoodle cookie
