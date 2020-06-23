Deerfield is getting close to starting a significant downtown streetscape remake.
The Village Board heard a report Monday June 22 from Tom TeBeest, of Town & Country Engineering of Fitchburg, on the progress of engineering work for the project that is envisioned to cost a total of about $550,000.
The board didn’t take any action following TeBeest’s report.
The $550,000 cost, funded through the village’s TIF District #3, is expected to include new sidewalks, a new handicapped accessible walkway between Main Street and Park Drive, new lighting, the resurfacing of Park Drive and of a municipal parking lot between West Nelson and West Deerfield streets, storm sewer upgrades and other beautification measures including new common trash receptacle areas behind Main Street businesses that back up to Park Drive.
The cost also includes engineering work by Town & Country and design work by Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison. The Village Board in May took the initial step of voting to pay Town & Country up to $49,000 for its pre-construction engineering work.
TeBeest told the Village Board on June 22 that Town & Country is approaching the engineering work in communication with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which is planning to reconstruct State Highway 73 through Deerfield in 2023. He said any work in the downtown area will need to be reviewed by the DOT, to ensure it coordinates with the coming highway work.
TeBeest said the hope is to award construction bids for the streetscape work by late July or early August. He said construction firms would have the option to complete their work in the fall of 2020 or in 2021.
Village Board members said they expect in early July to hear whether Deerfield has received an $86,000 grant from AARP, that could be applied to reconstructing the existing walkway between Park Drive and Main Street to make it handicapped accessible. If the village receives that grant, it would free up funds that could be used for other things, including possibly more extensive sidewalk reconstruction, the board said.
The village has until Sept. 12 to finalize contracts for the streetscape work if it will be paid for through TIF district #3, before a state-mandated sunset period begins for that TIF district.
In other matters on June 22 the Village Board:
• Voted to create both a solar and an information technology subcommittee of the Village Board. The solar subcommittee would coordinate with local business owner Cal Couillard on his vision for installing solar arrays throughout the Deerfield area, including on village property. The information technology subcommittee would assess current technology needs for all village operations, from the village office to the water and sewer utilities, and make upgrade recommendations. Village Board member Don Kositzke called the information technology subcommittee potentially “really useful.” “It affects so much of what we do,” he said.
• Approved three TIF Disrict #3 business improvement grants for downtown businesses. Grants were awarded to Benoy Properties, 218 W. Nelson St.; Alan Mikkelson of Badger Realty, 102 N. Main St., and to David Dinkel of ReMax Property Shop, 33 N. Main St. Collectively, the three awards amounted to about $17,000.
• Heard from Village Administrator Liz McCredie that she expects the Village Board to resume in-person meetings in August at the earliest. “I was thinking that in August we could start looking at it again,” McCredie said. She said that is a timeline being eyed by other municipalities. The board and its many committees have been meeting by teleconference since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Village Board member Arnold Evensen said that while “it’s not fun” holding meetings by teleconference, “we don’t want to open too fast, either.”
