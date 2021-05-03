COMMUNITY BRIEFS

CAP Senior Luncheons to restart
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is planning to soon restart its Senior Luncheons. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees. Luncheons will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. For more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us
Jefferson County ADRC events
Registration is open for two events the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering in August and November. Both events are open to everyone (no county residence required).
- August 5, 10-11 a.m., virtual presentation: Not the Same Person: What to Expect in Dementia. Dr. Alexis Eastman from UW-Madison will be presenting on the progression of dementia in terms of function and behaviors and sharing different approaches to addressing concerning behaviors. To register call (920) 675-4035 or email heather@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
- November 18, 9 -11 a.m. virtual presentation: Humor and Caregiving by Teepa Snow. In celebration of National Caregiver’s month, Teepa will join us virtually to offer how humor can be used during caregiving and how it can reenergize and refocus both the person with dementia and the caregiver. To register call (920) 675-4035 or email heather@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
