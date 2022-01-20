Dayton Lasack scores 24, Cal Fisher records a double-double in Deerfield boys basketball win over Fall River

Deerfield senior forward Dayton Lasack continues to impress, recording a season-high 24 points in a Deerfield 69-56 win over Fall River on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“He’s been the constant force for us inside, and we’re going to need him the rest of the year,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull.
The Demons (9-4, 5-0) jumped over Fall River as sophomore guard Martin Kimmel scored from three-point territory to open the game. Lasack got a steal and took it coast-to-coast for a layup, extending the Deerfield lead to 7-0, forcing a Fall River timeout.
Junior guard Cal Fisher converted a three-point play and splashed in a three, putting the Demons up 17-7 with 10 minutes left in the first half. Fall River (7-7, 3-4) clawed back into the game, tying the game at 17-17 after Shavlik Schultz scored on a three-point play.
Martin Kimmel scored a 3-pointer, junior guard Tommy Lees scored while being fouled on a layup and junior forward Kalob Kimmel drove the lane, converting the bucket, to put the Demons back in the lead.
“Kalob is growing each game and I feel like his basketball IQ tonight really showed,” said Krull. “He was passing up what would be good shots for him, and instead of settling for those jump shots, he was shot-faking and driving in and creating plays for others.”
Fisher got a jump shot to fall with six seconds left in the first half, pushing the Deerfield lead to 34-26 at the half.
Out of the halftime break, the Demons continued their hot shooting as Martin Kimmel hit back-to-back 3-point attempts.
“Martin is shooting the ball really well. Whenever we can find him, we try to as much as possible,” said Krull.
With 13 minutes left, Kalob Kimmel snatched an offensive rebound and floated in a hook shot, extending the 45-35 Deerfield lead. The Demons defense smothered Fall River, keeping the Pirates from scoring another point for almost six minutes, extending their lead to 66-43 with three minutes left.
“When we’re more aggressive defensively, it definitely changes the game. It gets the other team out of their rhythm, so for us, it was a lot of just getting back to the basics,” said Krull.
When Fisher found Lasack for a layup with two minutes left, it looked like the Demons would cruise to victory as Deerfield subbed out its starters. However, Fall River went on an 11-0 run in one minute, cutting the lead to 66-56.
With the starters back in the game, Lasack was fouled and made his first free throw. After missing his second free throw, Lasack gathered his own miss and converted the offensive putback, giving the Demons a 69-56 victory.
Along with scoring 24 points, Lasack also gathered seven rebounds. Fisher finished with a double-double, adding 17 points and collecting 10 rebounds.
Deerfield 69, Fall River 56
Fall River 26 30 — 56
Deerfield 34 35 — 69
Fall River (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Vieth 6, 4-6, 19, Schultz 6, 1-1, 16, Blevins 5, 1-4, 11, Rauls 3, 2-6, 8, Osterhaus 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 21, 8-17, 56.
Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Lasack 10, 3-5, 24, Fisher 7, 2-5, 17, M. Kimmel 5, 0-2, 14, K. Kimmel 3, 1-2, 7, Lees 1, 2-3, 4, Sigurslid 1, 1-2, 3, Bohn 0, 0-1, 0. Totals 27, 9-19, 69.
Three pointers — 6 Deerfield (M. Kimmel 4, Lasack, Fisher), 6 Fall River (Schultz 3, Vieth 3).
Total fouls — Fall River 15, Deerfield 11.