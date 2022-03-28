Deerfield baseball returns much talent from a season ago, ranked fourth in Division 4

The 2021 Deerfield baseball team was a talented bunch.
Ending the 2021 regular season ranked fourth in the Division 4 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, the Demons clinched a share of the Trailways-South before losing 5-2 in the regional final to Johnson Creek.
This season, the Demons return three all-conference players from a season ago, including the Trailways-South Co-Player of the Year junior infielder Cal Fisher. Fisher, committed to the University of Notre Dame, is the third-ranked player in Wisconsin for the class of 2023.
“As dominant as he was last year, I can’t wait to watch him play this year,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Gloede. “So far, we haven’t been able to go outside to practice much because of the weather, but just comparing him to other kids on the ball club, he is by far bigger, faster and stronger.”
Fisher tied for a team-high .486 batting average, belted 10 home runs and scored 37 runs. On the mound, Fisher went 5-1 over 38 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts, holding batters to just 22 hits and a 0.91 earned run average.
Along with Fisher, sophomore outfielder Jackson Drobac was named to the second team after leading the Demons with 35 hits. Drobac recorded 17 RBIs, scored 30 runs and batted .486 at the plate.
“Last year, he hit, got on base and played great defense. This year, he is hitting ropes in the cage. Can’t wait to get outside to see it on the field,” said Scott Gloede.
An honorable mention, junior outfielder/pitcher Tommy Lees pitched 32 innings, recording 25 strikeouts with a 4.81 ERA.
The offense and pitching staff will have to look to replace the production of Clayton Mathwig, a 2021 graduate who was named to the all-conference first team. On the mound, Mathwig went 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA, recording 70 strikeouts over 43 innings pitched. At the plate, Mathwig batted .485 with 33 hits and 23 RBIs.
Graduates included Jack McDonough, leaving a hole in the lineup after batting .426 with 12 RBIs. Expect utility players such as sophomore Austin Anderson, junior Erik Staszak and sophomore Kris Hahn to fill the void. Each player scored over 10 runs and recorded over 10 RBIs.
“Confidence was a big thing last year with Erik, he struggled at times at the plate. I really feel this will be a breakout year for him,” said Gloede. “Austin and Kris do travel ball in the summer, so all of those extra games of competition will go a long way for these kids.”
Deerfield opens the season at home against Watertown Luther Prep at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.