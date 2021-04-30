Dane County increases arts grant funding

Dane County is allocating $1 million toward grants for local artists, to help their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the grant funding on April 21. The Dane Arts Need Grant (DANG!) Program will give $2,500 grants to local artists and performers.
“So many local artists and performers have struggled to make ends meet over the past year,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We created the Dane Arts Need Grant program as a way to help artists and performers continue their work and promote their art form in new ways during the pandemic. The arts are an integral part of the local economy and in turn will play an impactful role in our comeback and recovery.”
The grants are open to musicians, dancers, actors/producers, poets, writers, visual artists, performers or “independent working artists” with at least two years of activity.
A release from the county said the grant may be used to help offset costs and lost revenue caused by COVID-19, help them to develop an online presence, purchase supplies or further develop their skills.
Applications open May 1. To apply, visit www.danearts.com.
The grant program was created last summer to help support artists and performers who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program initially gave over $120,000 in grants to 275 local artists.
