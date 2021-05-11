You have permission to edit this article.
Demons shut out Dodgeland/Hustisford

JUNEAU — Dani Ament pitched a four-hit shutout and helped her own cause with a home run and a triple in Deerfield’s 6-0 Trailways South win over Dodgeland/Hustisford on Monday.

Ament struck out 12 with no walks over seven innings.

Kylie Damon added two hits for the Demons (7-3, 3-1 in conference). Hailey Eickhoff and Grace Brattlie each added a double.

Mya Schreier had two hits including a double for Dodgeland/Hustisford (4-2, 2-1).

The teams square off again in Deerfield today.

DEERFIELD 6, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0

Deerfield 311 001 0 — 6 11 0

Dodge/Husty 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Ament W, 7-4-0-0-12-0), DH (Kehl L, 7-11-6-3-2-1)

Leading hitters — D (Ament 2x4, 3B, HR, RBI, Mack RBI, Damon 2x4, 2B, Ballmoos 2x4, Eickhoff 2B, RBI, Brattlie 2B), DH (Schreier 2x3, 2B)

