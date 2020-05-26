DEERFIELD
Fun activities
Deerfield Elementary School is offering additional activities for students to pick up at the school building from May 26 to May 29. The front office doors of the elementary school, at 340 W. Quarry St., will be unlocked from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for families to pick up materials. This week’s project is suncatchers to color. Families can also take any left-over activities.Materials pick-ups
Families of Deerfield students can pick up, and drop off school items June 1-5 at their respective school buildings. Families should stay in their cars., and return library books, ARC books and other items. Students can keep school-issued Chromebooks, which will be monitored and can be used throughout the summer. They can also pick up personal and lost and found items.
- 4K through fifth-grade pick-up is June 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. and noon, and 3-6 p.m.
- For more information, and to claim lost and found items, contact Melinda Kamrath at kamrathm@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
- Sixth-graders can join a drive-by graduation during pick-up on June 1 from 4-6 p.m. Staff will play “Pomp and Circumstance,” and hand out graduation certificates to cars, along with exchanging materials.
- Seventh-grade, and high school student drop-off is June 4 or 5 from 9 a.m. to noon or 3-6 p.m. Seniors should return Chromebooks.
- Eighth-graders are having a drive-by graduation June 3 from 4-6 p.m. Staff will play “Pomp and Circumstance,” and hand out certificates.
CAMBRIDGE
Materials drop-off
Students and families should return textbooks, library books and school-issued hotspots during a drop-off time between June 1 and June 5. Sixth and seventh-graders can keep school-issued Chromebooks. Students and families should stay in the car, and drop off items at their school. Students should label materials with their name. The drop-off times are:
- Seniors: June 1, 1-3 p.m.,
- Juniors: June 2, 9-11 a.m.
- Sophomores: June 3, 1-3 p.m.
- Freshmen: June 4, 9-11 a.m.
- Open drop-off at CHS: June 5 9-11 a.m.
- Eighth grade: June 4, 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
- Seventh grade: June 3, 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
- Sixth grade: June 2, 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
- Open drop-off at NMS— June 5, 8-12 a.m.
- Fifth grade: June 3, 8-11 a.m.
- Fourth grade: June 3, 8-11 a.m.
- Third grade: June 4, 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
- Second grade: June 3, 4-7 p.m.
- First grade: June 2,8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
- 5K: June 1, 8-11 a.m.
- 4K:June 1, 4-7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 7: Virtual Commencement
Sunday, June 7: Senior Parade
The Cambridge High School senior class is putting on a senior parade through Cambridge on June 7 at 12 p.m., before virtual commencement. This event is not sponsored by the school district.
