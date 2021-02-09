The following is a list of Nikolay Middle School students who have been named to the Honor Roll/High Honor Roll for second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. To be named to the honor roll, students must earn a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Students earning a 3.0 GPA or higher qualify for the Honor Roll. Students earning a 3.5 GPA or higher qualify for the High Honor Roll.

6th Grade High Honor RollBaker, Benjamin

Baker, Jackson

Berge, Taylor

Bettenhausen, Tara

Breunig, Alyssa

Brewer, Perla

Chesebro, Aurora

Cobb, Jaxxen

Di Piazza, Mara

Downs, Sophia

Dunston, Anna

Fisher, Colin

Garcia, Hailey

Garity, Kylee

Gottschalk, Ellie

Grender, Samuel

Holzhueter, Kailyn

Hynes, Zayden

Jelinek, Scarlett

Jerman, Addison

Jingga Maron, Melissa

Lund, Kaylee

Medley, Mason

Melendez, Ali

Mitchell, Annmarie

Polster, Trevor

Rahn, Bryce

Roidt, Kimberly

Sandel, Madison

Scicero, Sofia

Shechter, Addison

Sonnentag, Charlie

Terrones, Samuel

Thompson, Eleanor

Thompson, Jill

Wipperfurth, Brice

6th Grade Honor RollBender, Reese

Brandt, Kaden

Evraets, Isaiah

Gonzalez, Lillyth

Hahn, Madelynn

Hill-Houk, Landon

Kyburz, Cohen

Landowski, Collin

Lealaua, Masina

Nett, Paige

Osborn, Ayden

Peterson, Curtis

Robinson, Macy

Thompson, Drake

Woodworth, Donovan

7th Grade High Honor RollAngerhofer, Makenna

Ballweg, Cora

Bauler, Addison

Boyd, Sylvia

Calame, Adrianna

Carlson, Thomas

Chesebro, Finley

Eagen, Dakota

Farrar, Cassandra

Gent, Shiras

Gill, Cally

Gjertson, Samantha

Gottschalk, Alyssa

Grauerholz, Lucy

Gunnelson, Natalie

Johnson, Hannah

Knoot, Kai

Knudson, Samuel

Knutson, Gabrielle

Manakas, Francis

Nasett, Amara

Nickelsburg, Samuel

Nottestad, Cal

Olson, Jacob

Porter, Maggie

Punsel, Josephine

Rosenberg, Carter

Schlieckau, Shanna

Schmude, Tessa

Schneider, Malina

Sonnenberg, Mason

Stengel, Lauren

Swain, Daniel

Terland, Christian

Travis, Cally

7th Grade Honor RollCarlson, Henry

Jach, Theodore

Schneider, Marissa

Vang, Neyla

8th Grade High Honor RollArechar, Michaela

Bernhardt, Megan

Brattlie, Rylee

Bristol, Haley

Brown, Charlotte

Brown, Katherine

Buckman, Matthew

Chen, Arshenyo

Dereamer, Jacob

Duckert, Bryce

Farrar, Kaylee

Fisher, Benjamin

Gao, Eric

Gebhart, Reagan

Granquist, Emma

Hahn, Kayden

Holzhueter, Drew

Holzhueter, Lauren

Hottman, Brian

Kozler, Amelia

Krueger, Zoe

Leonard, James

Malinao, Karla

Polster, Kyle

Punzel, Matthew

Punzel, Megan

Roidt, Evan

Schmitt, Adelina

Slaven, Maverick

Sopkovich, Katya

Stenjem, Clayton

Stenklyft, Brooke

Stevens, Ivy

Stockwell, Jackson

Thompson, Lydia

Tobias, Kyla

8th Grade Honor RollAmaya, Mateo

Bystol Flores, Kian

Conner, Thomas

Ellickson, Nicholas

Leto, Grace

Sperle, Aiden

Tarras, Conner

Wendricks, Garret

Willard, Maximus

