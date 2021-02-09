The following is a list of Nikolay Middle School students who have been named to the Honor Roll/High Honor Roll for second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. To be named to the honor roll, students must earn a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Students earning a 3.0 GPA or higher qualify for the Honor Roll. Students earning a 3.5 GPA or higher qualify for the High Honor Roll.
6th Grade High Honor RollBaker, Benjamin
Baker, Jackson
Berge, Taylor
Bettenhausen, Tara
Breunig, Alyssa
Brewer, Perla
Chesebro, Aurora
Cobb, Jaxxen
Di Piazza, Mara
Downs, Sophia
Dunston, Anna
Fisher, Colin
Garcia, Hailey
Garity, Kylee
Gottschalk, Ellie
Grender, Samuel
Holzhueter, Kailyn
Hynes, Zayden
Jelinek, Scarlett
Jerman, Addison
Jingga Maron, Melissa
Lund, Kaylee
Medley, Mason
Melendez, Ali
Mitchell, Annmarie
Polster, Trevor
Rahn, Bryce
Roidt, Kimberly
Sandel, Madison
Scicero, Sofia
Shechter, Addison
Sonnentag, Charlie
Terrones, Samuel
Thompson, Eleanor
Thompson, Jill
Wipperfurth, Brice
6th Grade Honor RollBender, Reese
Brandt, Kaden
Evraets, Isaiah
Gonzalez, Lillyth
Hahn, Madelynn
Hill-Houk, Landon
Kyburz, Cohen
Landowski, Collin
Lealaua, Masina
Nett, Paige
Osborn, Ayden
Peterson, Curtis
Robinson, Macy
Thompson, Drake
Woodworth, Donovan
7th Grade High Honor RollAngerhofer, Makenna
Ballweg, Cora
Bauler, Addison
Boyd, Sylvia
Calame, Adrianna
Carlson, Thomas
Chesebro, Finley
Eagen, Dakota
Farrar, Cassandra
Gent, Shiras
Gill, Cally
Gjertson, Samantha
Gottschalk, Alyssa
Grauerholz, Lucy
Gunnelson, Natalie
Johnson, Hannah
Knoot, Kai
Knudson, Samuel
Knutson, Gabrielle
Manakas, Francis
Nasett, Amara
Nickelsburg, Samuel
Nottestad, Cal
Olson, Jacob
Porter, Maggie
Punsel, Josephine
Rosenberg, Carter
Schlieckau, Shanna
Schmude, Tessa
Schneider, Malina
Sonnenberg, Mason
Stengel, Lauren
Swain, Daniel
Terland, Christian
Travis, Cally
7th Grade Honor RollCarlson, Henry
Jach, Theodore
Schneider, Marissa
Vang, Neyla
8th Grade High Honor RollArechar, Michaela
Bernhardt, Megan
Brattlie, Rylee
Bristol, Haley
Brown, Charlotte
Brown, Katherine
Buckman, Matthew
Chen, Arshenyo
Dereamer, Jacob
Duckert, Bryce
Farrar, Kaylee
Fisher, Benjamin
Gao, Eric
Gebhart, Reagan
Granquist, Emma
Hahn, Kayden
Holzhueter, Drew
Holzhueter, Lauren
Hottman, Brian
Kozler, Amelia
Krueger, Zoe
Leonard, James
Malinao, Karla
Polster, Kyle
Punzel, Matthew
Punzel, Megan
Roidt, Evan
Schmitt, Adelina
Slaven, Maverick
Sopkovich, Katya
Stenjem, Clayton
Stenklyft, Brooke
Stevens, Ivy
Stockwell, Jackson
Thompson, Lydia
Tobias, Kyla
8th Grade Honor RollAmaya, Mateo
Bystol Flores, Kian
Conner, Thomas
Ellickson, Nicholas
Leto, Grace
Sperle, Aiden
Tarras, Conner
Wendricks, Garret
Willard, Maximus
