DOT says roundabout likely the best option at U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road

A roundabout is the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s preferred alternative to upgrade the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road/County Highway W near Deerfield.
That was the message shared by DOT representatives at a public meeting at Deerfield High School on Jan. 5.
Constructing a single-lane roundabout at a cost of about $1.8 million could reduce the number of fatal and injury crashes at the site by 38 percent, based on results at similarly improved intersections, DOT officials said.
The DOT says safety concerns are behind the intersection’s planned reconstruction in 2026.
There were 16 crashes there between 2015 and 2020, 10 with injuries. They were mainly T-bone and rear-end crashes as vehicles were stopped waiting to make a left-hand turn. Factors contributing to the crashes included high speed, failure stop for left-turning vehicles and failure of vehicles on the two side roads to yield to traffic on U.S. Highway 12-18.
If no changes are made, the DOT said in a prepared presentation, the intersection “will continue to experience high crash rates with increased likelihood of injuries or fatalities.”
Due to rising traffic volumes, vehicles trying to enter U.S. Highway 12-18 from the two side roads are also now seeing “excessive delays,” especially during the morning and evening rush hour, the DOT further said in a study completed in December. That is increasing the chance that motorists tired of waiting to merge onto the highway might make risky choices and cause an accident.
Currently, there is a right-hand turn lane at the intersection for east-bound traffic.There are no left-turn lanes in either direction. The posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour on both U.S. Highway 12-18 and on County Highway W, and 45 miles per hour on Oak Park Road.
DOT officials said two other alternatives, that are not preferred by the department, include constructing additional dedicated left and right-turn lanes at a cost of $1.6 million; or adding additional dedicated left and right turn lanes while also installing a 4-way stoplight at a total cost of about $3 million.
About 20 local residents attended the Jan. 5 meeting, listening to a brief presentation and asking questions of representatives from the DOT and engineering firm MSA Professional Services.
DOT officials stressed that a final decision hasn't been made about which alternative to proceed with.
Written public comments regarding the project are being taken through Feb. 5.
A comment form is among materials, also including a narrated presentation and project maps, that are now posted to the project website, wisconsindot.gov. Go to Projects and Studies, Southwest Region, US 12/18 and County W/Oak Park Road intersection. A direct link is at: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/us1218-intersection/default.aspx
Comments can be mailed to Steve Porter, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.
For additional information contact DOT project manager Steven Porter at (608) 243-3366 or by email at steve.porter@dot.wi.gov.
Environmental documents are expected to be completed in the spring of 2022, with a preliminary design completed in December of 2022. A second public involvement meeting would happen in January of 2023, real estate acquisition would be from 2023 to early 2025, the final design would be complete in August 2025 and construction would occur in the summer of 2026.
During construction, U.S. Highway 12-18 would remain open to traffic.
“County W and Oak Park Road will be closed or restricted to right-in, right-out access,” the DOT’s presentation said. Access to local residences and businesses would be maintained during construction.
Steve Theisen, regional communications manager for the DOT’s Southwest Region, said the proposed upgrades are considerably less extensive, and less expensive, that the full interchange construction planned for U.S. Highway 12-18 and County Road AB near Cottage Grove this year. Expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, it is projected to cost $25-$30 million.
The plans are also considerably less extensive than the U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 73 interchange that was completed in 2015 near Deerfield at a cost of $13.1 million.
Theisen said there are no other intersection studies or projects planned along U.S. Highway 12-18 between Madison and Fort Atkinson through 2027.