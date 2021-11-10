Dane County is asking local residents to identify traffic safety concerns in an online survey.
The Dane County Traffic Commission made the survey available in late October, zeroing in on specific locations throughout the county in hopes of developing safe and effective strategies to decrease injuries and deaths.
Traffic Safety Development Coordinator Lisa Bullard is involved with the project under the umbrella of Safe Communities Madison, which is co-leading the project with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Bullard said the project is not only a chance to expand the safety commission partnership, but it’s also a chance for communities of any size to speak out about issues that are close to home.
Data from this survey will pinpoint location specific traffic issues.
“The idea is that we want to move beyond looking at the crashes and asking what we are actually going to do about it,” Bullard said.
The project excludes Madison, covering the rest of the county that’s split into 13 districts.
Madison will be looked at separately later in order to give the rest of the communities a chance to be heard, Bullard said.
“Most of the time, conversations are all about Madison but not about smaller communities,” Bullard added.
Survey questions cover topics including speeding, yielding to pedestrians and cyclists, reckless driving and impaired driving.
Residents are asked based on each topic where the issue occurs, when it occurs the most and other details.
One of the issues the project leaders hope to analyze and resolve is traffic fatalities. According to an August release from the commission, the number of 2021 fatalities had already exceeded all of those in 2020.
While the commission has not determined an exact reason, it theorizes that driving speeds increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drivers during the pandemic likely sped “because nobody else was on the road” with them, Bullard said. Once everyone started going back to normal life, those people still sped, she added.
“It was evident that people’s driving patterns weren’t very good in terms of knowing what to do,” Bullard said.
Dane County Deputies John Vande Burgt and Chad Lauritsen, who work patrol in Cambridge and Deerfield, are working to bring the survey to the local area.
Community input is key to finding effect solutions, Lauritsen said.
Vande Burgt said the data collected locally will be compared to problems throughout all of Dane County in order to see what people want and what’s actually capable of being done by the state.
In the end, the survey will give project leaders the chance to “prioritize and hopefully change traffic safety for the better,” Vande Burgt said.
People who live in Cambridge and Deerfield are listed under District 5. The district covers the Village of Cambridge, the Village and Town of Deerfield, the Village of Christiana and the Village and Town of Cottage Grove.
Once all the data is collected, the Safer Communities Madison and Dane County Sheriff’s Office will evaluate the data and organize listening sessions for residents to participate in. During these sessions, the issues and potential solutions will be discussed.
Bullard said the commission expects to hold the first listening session in late November or early December. More information on that will be provided once the survey closes.
“This is a community wide input,” Bullard said. “It’s not just about changing the roads or getting more enforcements, we can’t engineer our way out of it,” Bullard said. “It has to be a community effort.”
The survey can be found on local village and town websites and will be up throughout the later part of November.
For more information go to the Safer Communities Madison website at www.safercommunity.net.