The Lake Mills girls and boys track and field teams both finished first at the Blue Jay Invitational Thursday, May 20, at Cambridge High School.
The L-Cat girls won five individual events — collecting 161 points. The Lake Mills boys won with 170 points. The host Cambridge boys took second with 118 points. Deerfield finished in fourth with 80 points.
The Demon girls placed fourth with 74 points, while Cambridge (41) took sixth.
The Cambridge boys had three individual winners on the day.
Zach Huffman won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:53.14. In the shot put, Ryan Lund won with a 44-04.75. Spencer Davis won the discus with a 123-11.5.
Mara Brown picked up the Blue Jay girls' lone top finish with a 2:37.66 in the 800 meter run.
Steffi Siewert won two events for the Deerfield girls, taking first in the 100 meter dash with a 13.18 and clocking in with the top time in the 200 meter dash with a 27.31.
Dayton Lasack captured an individual win for the Demon boys with a 41.76 in the 300 meter hurdles.