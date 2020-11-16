CAMBRIDGE
Shop Small Passport
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding a month-long Shop Small promotion during the month of November at local businesses. The Chamber will hold raffles that anyone can enter by completing a Shop Small passport in the month of November, by making purchases or visiting Cambridge businesses. The Chamber cancelled its annual Girls Night Out retail event this year due to COVID-19, but is offering the passport promotion similar to Girls Night Out. Passports are due Dec. 4, prizes will be drawn Dec. 5.
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Holiday basket pickupThe Cambridge Food Pantry is providing local families with Thanksgiving meal baskets this holiday season. To reserve a basket, contact the food pantry at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142 Baskets are available for pickup on Nov. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the lower parking lot of Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street. Baskets are available to food pantry clients and anyone living in the Cambridge School District. The pantry is also accepting monetary donations for the baskets.
Wednesday, Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Eve service
There will be a multi-denominational worship service held virtually on Nov. 25 in honor of Thanksgiving Eve. The service, which is being organized by Grace Lutheran, will bring together Cambridge and Deerfield clergy members, and give community members a chance to worship from home. The service will be live on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on Channel 987 and on Grace Lutheran’s social media page. More information: gracelutherancambridge.org.
Nov. 26-Jan 1: Ripley Park lights
The Cambridge Community Activities Program are setting up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.
Dec. 4-6: Cambridge Classic Christmas
Cambridge’s annual holiday weekend, Classic Christmas, is being adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic. The weekend, hosted by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, will not hold in-person gatherings like previous years, but will include business promotions and socially-distanced activities. Festivities this year will include a window decorating contest, late night shopping events, a coloring contest and holiday decorations. Festivities this year will not include Elf on Shelf sale, visits with Santa at the tree-lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling.
Friday, Dec. 4: Tree decorations
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is setting up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street in Cambridge. The decorations will be turned on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The club is decorating a pine tree in the park, and setting up a flagpole Christmas tree with lights. The club is asking groups not to gather to see the lights turned on, but are inviting people to drive or walk around the park to see decorations lit.
Dec. 4-25: Window decorating contest
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a window decorating contest from Dec. 4-25. The Chamber will award cash prizes to businesses who decorate their windows and receive votes on social media.
Sunday, Dec. 6: Breakfast with Santa
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School parking lot, 802 W. Water St. This year’s event, adapted for Covid-19, will allow families to pick up pre-packaged craft projects, drop off letters to Santa, take a socially-distanced photo with Santa, and pick up breakfast to eat at home. Families must pre-register for a drive-through time at www.cambridgecap.net. Cost is $8 per meal. The proceeds of the event will go toward purchasing gifts for community members.
Wednesday, Dec. 9: Ms.Fits ride at CamRock
Ms.Fits Brigade, a mountain biking group open to women, trans and femme-identifying people, is hosting a cycling trip through CamRock County Park 2 on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. This will be a socially-distant ride. Participants should bring their own masks, and need a Dane County trail pass to participate.
Thursday, Dec. 10: Savor the season shopping
Local businesses will offer extended shopping hours on Thursday, Dec. 10, until 7 p.m., for shoppers at downtown Cambridge businesses. The shopping night is put on by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.
Adopt a child
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is fundraising to help local families this holiday season, with its Adopt a Child program. Visit cambridgecap.net to give a monetary donation.
DEERFIELD
Holiday meals and gifts
The Deerfield Community Center food pantry is offering holiday meal baskets and Christmas gifts to local children, and is collecting donations for these programs. You can sponsor a food basket for Thanksgiving or Christmas, for $25 per basket. DCC is collecting donations by mail, in person or via PayPal. Families can also sponsor a child this Christmas, by purchasing gifts or donating. Gifts should be returned to DCC by Dec. 10. Contact DCC to sign up to purchase gifts, or with questions, at pantry@dccenter.org.
Nov. 23-26: DCC To Go Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Patrons can pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. Pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information: dccenter.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 2: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Dec. 2 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
Sunday, Dec. 13: Holiday sale
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church has canceled its annual cookie walk this year, due to Covid-19, but will be selling cookbooks, washcloths and nuts for the holidays. There will be an in-person sale of these items on Dec. 13 from 10-11 a.m. at the church’s educational center, 3494 Oak Park Road. Items can also be ordered by calling the church at (608) 764-5885.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
