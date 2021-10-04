Cambridge/Deerfield competes at Mukwonago Invite

At the Mukwonago Invite, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys cross country team finished seventh and the girls finished sixth on Thursday, Sept. 30.
For the boys, senior Zach Huffman placed eighth with a time of 16 minutes and 46.41 seconds. Sophomore Martin Kimmel (17:02.14) finished in tenth.
Junior Kalob Kimmel (18:37.09) raced to 39th, senior Carter Brown (19:50.01) ended in 60th and junior Kaleb Regoli (20:19.34) finished in 64th. Senior Clay Heinlein (21:06.34) ran to a 75th-place finish and Senior Sam Thompson (21:30.98) ended in 78th.
For the girls, freshman McKenna Michel finished in 16th with a time of 20:54.55. Sophomore Mara Brown ran to a time of 21:23.30 for a 25th-place finish.
Sophomore Ella Arenz (23:14.66) finished in 58th and sophomore Kylee Lonigro finished in 59th with a time of 23:14.66. With a time of 24:23.42, freshman Brianna Ament ran to a 70th-place finish.
Team scores boys: Arrowhead 52, Waukesha North 77, Verona 100, Mukwonago 110, Kettle Moraine 130, Elkhorn 139, Cambridge/Deerfield 158, New Berlin West 218, Waterford 217, East Troy 235, Whitnall 250, Lake Mills 280.
Team scores girls: Arrowhead 52, Verona 75, Brookfield East 87, Mukwonago 120, Waterford 162, Cambridge/Deerfield 192, Elkhorn 193, West Allis Hale 207.