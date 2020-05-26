Dane County is working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in jails, courtrooms and law enforcement-related facilities.
At a meeting set for 12:15 p.m. Thursday May 28, that will be live-streamed by the city of Madison and accessible to the public by phone, the County Board’s Criminal Justice Council will present an update on its efforts.
Affected agencies and offices include the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Dane County Circuit Court, and the Dane County Jail.
The number to call in in 1-877-309-2073. The access code is 391-562-141. The livestream can be accessed at www.cityofmadison.com/information-technology/city-channel.
The public can email questions about the efforts to: engagedane@countyofdane.com. Questions should be submitted no later than 8 a.m. Thursday May 28.
Advanced registration, required to speak at the meeting, can be done at www.surveymonkey.com/r/K28FNKP. Registrations will be accepted until 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
The 13 member Dane County Criminal Justice Council is a collaborative body created in Dane County ordinance to collaborate and improve public safety, racial equity and data driven decisions. For more information: cjc.countyofdane.com
