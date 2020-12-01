Thursday, Dec. 3

Bean and cheese burrito, pizza quesadilla, carrots, refried beans, grapes

Friday, Dec. 4

Cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, carrots, mandarin oranges, cookie

Monday, Dec. 7

Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese stick, carrots, green beans, marinara, baked apples

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Sloppy joe, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, carrots, marinara, peaches

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Hot dog, marinara, carrots, baked beans, pears

Thursday, Dec. 10

Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, corn, carrots, pineapple

Friday, Dec. 11

Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham

