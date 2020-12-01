Thursday, Dec. 3
Bean and cheese burrito, pizza quesadilla, carrots, refried beans, grapes
Friday, Dec. 4
Cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, carrots, mandarin oranges, cookie
Monday, Dec. 7
Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese stick, carrots, green beans, marinara, baked apples
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Sloppy joe, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, carrots, marinara, peaches
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Hot dog, marinara, carrots, baked beans, pears
Thursday, Dec. 10
Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, corn, carrots, pineapple
Friday, Dec. 11
Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham
