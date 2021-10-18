Oct. 21 Community Briefs

Deerfield Computer Buddies
Dane County’s Computer Buddy Program is coming to Deerfield Elementary school this fall and looking for volunteers age 55 and older to participate.
RSVP of Dane County’s Computer Buddy Program is a virtual Pen Pal Program. Volunteers are matched with students and correspond in pen pal fashion weekly or biweekly via computer. All correspondence is monitored by the RSVP program and volunteers are background checked. Volunteers don’t have to live in Deerfield.
The correspondence provides the opportunity for students to practice their writing and computer skills while fostering a positive relationship between the generations. Volunteers and area elementary students not only write about academics, but share their thoughts, feelings, and ideas.
Volunteers say that their biggest reward for participating in the program is communicating with a student with boundless enthusiasm and fresh ideas. It’s fun getting to know the children and to learn about what their school and home activities and interests are and interesting for them to learn about an older person, their lives and interests and accomplishments. Students say that that the best part of communicating with their volunteer is knowing that an adult takes interest in them and shares their wisdom and understanding.
The program does not involve a large time commitment — usually 20 to 30 minutes per week and the schedule is flexible. For more information contact Diana Jost at (608) 441-1393 or djost@rsvpdane.org
Cambridge Leaf Collection
The Village of Cambridge’s leaf-pick up is Oct. 26 through Nov. 18.
Crews will start in the northeast quadrant of the village and work in a counterclockwise rotation, with as many rounds as time allows through Nov. 18.
Village residents are encouraged to mow and mulch their leaves into their lawn. Mulched leaf litter is a good addition to a healthy lawn. For those who wish not to do that, the village will pick up leaves that are raked into the terrace. Residents must keep leaves on the terrace, between the sidewalk and curb, to avoid storm water impacts and water quality.
In addition, the village picks up garden waste placed at curbside. Please place it in a container that weighs less than 30 pounds, set apart from loose leaves and trash and recycling bins. Pile branches, twigs and brush, cut into manageable lengths, parallel to the curb and apart from loose leaves and trash and recycling bins.
Please do not place leaves, brush, or garden waste near electric poles or any other obstructions. In addition, a reminder that the village does not pick up grass clippings, dirt, sod or stones.
The village’s compost site is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to sunset through Nov. 18, for leaf and brush drop off.
More information is on the Public Works Department’s Facebook Page or by calling the Public Works Office at (608)501-8944.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
Volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers are needed in the Cambridge area. Volunteers pick up meals in Cambridge at 11:15 a.m. and deliver to 6 to 10 patrons, for a total time commitment of about two hours. Volunteers typically give one or two days per quarter, but that is flexible. For more information on scheduling or with other questions contact Willerup Church at (608) 423-3777 or email secretary@willerupumc.org.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering Crossing Bridges, a five-week educational program for people who have mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner.
Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication, and have some guidance toward developing future plans.
This program will meet virtually every week on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Nov. 10. There is an interview required to ensure you fit the requirements. For more information call (608) 232-3400 (ext 115) or email rkearney@alzwisc.org.
Memory screenings offered
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
For more information contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com.
- Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center
- Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge and Jefferson Counties is hosting a 6-week-long virtual workshop, Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Participants can join in from home. The cost is free, with a $10 suggested donation for a workbook if possible. Dates are Wednesdays Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Participants will learn to reduce their stress, improve their self confidence, better communicate their feelings, make tough decisions and local helpful resources. To register call (920) 386-3580.