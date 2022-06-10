The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is providing $25 vouchers for farmers' markets and participating roadside stands in Wisconsin to help stretch food dollars.
To be eligible, people must be 60 years of age or older (or a Native American 55 or older) and your household gross income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level: one person: $2,096 monthly / $25,142 annual income; two persons: $2,823 monthly/$33,874 annual income; for each additional household member, add $728 monthly/$8,732 annually.
The vouchers may be used to purchase only Wisconsin-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. For vouchers, people may go to the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, or a distribution site. Distribution sites include the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St., Fort Atkinson, Friday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. The next one is St. John's Lutheran Church and Jefferson County Food Pantry, 129 N. Watertown St., Johnson Creek, Monday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Another distribution site will be Friday, June 24, noon to 2 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe St., Waterloo. There will also be a site at the Watertown Senior Center, 514 S. 1st St., Watertown, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Recipients must also complete the screening, and those eligible will receive vouchers the same day.
Potential recipients may also contact the ADRC at 920-674-8734 and complete an eligibility screening over the phone. Eligible applicants will receive their vouchers by mail.