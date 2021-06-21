Deerfield library served community through pandemic

The pandemic may have required that we socially distance and re-envision how libraries serve patrons, but it did not steal the hearts of libraries and the community reliance on libraries. The South Central Library System Foundation Board wanted to acknowledge the perseverance of our libraries and highlight how they have shined this past year. I have the honor of sharing how my local library supported my community.
The Deerfield Public Library building may have been closed to patrons for much of the pandemic, but the librarians with their supportive, gracious, and kind attitudes were just a phone call away. The well-planned 2020 Summer Reading Program was an early fatality. The adult reading program, which centered around the 100-year anniversary of suffrage with events and guest speakers, was reimagined to be online. Despite the local disappointment from missing planned activities, planned speakers, and community comradery, patrons could still pick up historical information packets, engage in suggested readings, and submit information online.
In 2020, as we were all figuring out what to do in our homes, the library stepped up and offered family and adult make-and-take kits to inspire. This creativity lasted all year. The library decided to highlight the all-virtual Wisconsin Book Festival with a readers’ challenge in October called BOOktober that tied into the authors and books featured in the festival, along with some homegrown reading lists.
As February 2021 was about to redefine the meaning of “cabin fever” the library came to the rescue with a Romance Reading Challenge. Programming for children and families were also reimagined, starting with the Mystery Monday video postings with a theme for children to enjoy and brought to you by one of the library’s puppets (along with Miss Gail herself).
The library also held the first virtual Summer Library Program signup and goal setting, minus the usual performers, crafts, and challenges. Family and kid friendly take and make kits were also a highlight. Engagement was encouraged with several special window displays to highlight our collection and displayed some of craft projects.
This has been a challenging year. Thank you to the Deerfield Public Library for sharing your dedication and commitment to your community during the public health emergency! You made our lives brighter. The flowers pictured above were a “Thank You!” from appreciative library patrons.
- Theresa Walske, SCLS Foundation President