Oakland Town Board debates station referendum cost

An Oakland Town Board member on Dec. 21 questioned the cost of an April 5 referendum, that the board must soon set, to expand the Cambridge area’s fire and EMS station.
The town board didn’t take any action on a proposal presented by Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, in which voters would be asked on April 5 to approve the town’s borrowing of $3.21 million over 20 years.
That’s Oakland’s portion of a $6.3 million plan recently advanced by the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, that would expand the station on West Main Street in Cambridge from its current 9,800 square feet to about 24,000 square feet.
Other area municipalities, including the villages of Rockdale and Cambridge and towns of Christiana and Lake Mills, would also cover some of the cost as part of long-standing joint agreement to share local fire and EMS costs based on equalized value.
It follows months of meetings by a Building Review Committee that formed in May after 3 of 5 previous station expansion referendums failed in April 2021 in Oakland, Cambridge and Christiana. Referendums passed in the town of Lake Mills and Rockdale in April 2021; voters there won’t see April 2022 referendums, as their 2021 votes still stand.
Last spring’s proposal would have roughly tripled the size of the station to about 28,000 square feet.
The revised plan calls for six new fire department truck bays, rather than the seven proposed last spring, and carves a seventh bay for the EMS Department ambulances out of space in the existing station. It also scales back, from last spring’s proposal, on space for offices, meeting rooms and crew quarters including sleeping rooms; would narrow the depth of the new addition from 100 feet to 90 feet; and would still have the station spreading out onto the site of an adjacent former Pizza Pit restaurant
Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana have until Jan. 25 to submit their referendum language to the Dane or Jefferson County clerk’s offices.
Town Board member Jimmy DeGidio objected on Dec. 21 to the plan being based on $6.3 million, after the town board in October had asked that it be no more than $5 million. Ultimately, however, the town board voted in November in favor of holding an April 5 referendum without attaching a dollar amount, saying it would leave the fire and EMS commission to do that.
The commission went on to vote in favor of the $6.3 million plan, in the process dismissing several options advanced to it by the Building Review Committee for a lesser project that it said could come in at as little as $5 million while still meeting immediate fire and EMS department needs.
“This board discussed an amount. We talked about the $5 million mark,” DeGidio said. The final $6.3 million price tag “was not what we talked about,” he continued. “I think that was unfair to this board, that that happened. My position is that we stick to what we talked about.”
Kapsner, in response, said a $5 million plan wouldn’t begin to meet fire and EMS department needs as outlined in a 2019 needs analysis. Kapsner also pointed to a similar-scope fire station expansion in Fort Atksinon that cost $5.5 million three years ago and that in today’s dollars, he said, would likely approach $9 million.
“I’ve been working on this for 4 years and I don’t see any way you are going to get a needs assessment satisfied with a $5 million building expansion and remodel,” Kapsner said. “I’d like to know how you can get there.”
Kapsner also said, ultimately that the fire and EMS commission has the authority to set a referendum dollar amount, with municipal boards bound to go with its choice.
“You have an obligation to supply fire and EMS protection for the constituents in the town of Oakland. The fire commission is the one who decides what they need,” Kapsner said.
“We do not have the authority to set the price,” concurred town board member Ted Vratny. “The fire commission sets the price and our obligation is to agree with that.”
“I’m not sure why were asked, then, to start with,” DeGidio countered. “We spent a lot of time going back and forth on what we thought it should be, and (in the end) it didn’t seem to matter.”
In talking with town residents in recent weeks, DeGidio said he’s found that “most people I’ve spoke with think $6.3 million is still way too much, and I’m sure I’m not the only one hearing this.”
During a public comment time on Dec. 21, town residents Mark Eilenfeldt said he’s “not in favor of more than $5 million.”
“This isn’t Fitchburg; it’s out of line,” Eilenfeldt said. “I do not believe $6.3 million is appropriate.”
But at this point, the town board is bound to proceed with the commission’s figure, Town Board member Tom Jensen agreed.
“It is what it is. The people in the municipalities are going to have to let their voices be heard. I don’t think there is anything we can do at this juncture,” Jensen said.
DeGidio countered, in fact, that in his view the town board does have an option.
“This board can decide what to put on a referendum, for a cost, and we don’t have to agree to $6.3 million,” DiGidio said.
Town board member Joy Graffin objected, meanwhile, to what she said was a rushed process in November, when the board said it would trust the commission to set a dollar figure. At the time, the board was told that referendum language had to be submitted to the county clerk by Dec. 8.
“I didn’t think we were going to have another meeting before it had to be to the county. I felt like we didn’t really have a choice at the time, which kind of makes me angry because we could have taken more time instead of voting right then,” Graffin said.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Susan Dascenzo acknowledged that she mistakenly said at the time that Dec. 8 was the deadline.