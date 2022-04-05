This article will be updated when Cambridge results are reported.
A referendum to fund a portion of a $6.3 million Cambridge area fire and EMS station expansion has passed in the town of Christiana.
Town of Oakland voters, however, have shot down their referendum to fund a portion of the proposed project cost.
As of 9:15 p.m. referendum results were still incomplete for the village of Cambridge, which was also proposed to fund part of the cost.
With all precincts reporting in Christiana and Oakland, the results were:
Town of Christiana
Yes 196 (60.9%)
No 126 (39.1%)
Town of Oakland
No 526 (55%)
Yes 420 (43.9%)
In an email, Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook said he "couldn’t be more proud of this great community. Our heroes matter."
Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana, the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale have been proposed to divide the $6.3 million cost of expanding the station on West Main Street in Cambridge from its current 9,000 square feet to about 23,000 square feet.
Cambridge has been proposed to contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, was expected to be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Christiana was to see no individual impact on property owners, with its cost planned to be covered by shared revenue payments it receives from a power plant located in the town.
Christiana, Oakland and Cambridge had referendums on the ballot this April after referendums those municipalities failed in 2021, to fund portions of what then was proposed to be a $6.5 million project.
Referendums were approved in 2021 in the town of Lake Mills and Rockdale, and officials said those results would stand as long as the cost remained $6.5 million or less. So voters there didn't see referendums back on the ballot this year.