CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship no communion in lower church

9:40 a.m. Sunday School

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Facebook Live Prayers for our People

Wednesday

6 p.m. Confirmation class

7:30 p.m. Worship meeting

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

Monday

7 p.m. Zoom Bible study

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Grace Gab. Reach out to the church office for access information.

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Confirmation Mentor Night

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship Live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube.

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Online

Fr. David Timmerman has placed a recording and the text of his Homilies on the church’s website, stpiusxcp.org, and the Diocese of Madison is live-streaming Masses at: madisondiocese.org/massesonline. Mass is also rebroadcast throughout the week on Cambridge Cable.

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Indoor Worship (masks recommended). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday

1 p.m. Vicar’s Office Hours

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Sunday

Worship: Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the church’s website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

