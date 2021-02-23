Deerfield pays final bill for brownfield assistance

A years-long effort to clean up a contaminated site on West Nelson Street, as part of the expansion of Truckstar Collision Center, is nearing its end with some final administrative steps.
The property at 40 W. Nelson St. was a contaminated former industrial site; former owner Sta-Rite used industrial solvents to manufacture brine tanks for water softeners there in the mid-20th Century.
About three years ago, the village and Truckstar agreed to work together to apply for a brownfields grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Ultimately, they hired Ayers Associates, an architectural and engineering firm in Madison, to complete the WECD brownfield grant application process. The application was submitted in 2019 and ultimatley approved.
The work to make the site useable for Truckstar included capping the most contaminated portions. Well monitoring is expected to be ongoing there for at least the next 50 years.
Truckstar broke ground early in 2020 on its building expansion, while at the same time spreading onto the adjacent former Sta-Rite property.
On Feb. 22, the Deerfield Village Board approved one final contract amendment with Ayers Associates.
The amendment paid an additional $3,900 to Ayers for their consulting services, to cover additional employee time, bringing the total consulting cost of the project to about $34,000.
Ben Peotter of Ayers also said that the project documentation was submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for final approval, the last step overall.
Peotter called the project complex, with some unforeseen challenges with excess soil and underground storage tanks, but “resulted in a great, successful project.:
“The site would have sat idle forever, if something wouldn’t have happened,” Peotter said.
“I think everybody’s really pleased with how the project came out,” village board member Arnold Evenson agreed.
