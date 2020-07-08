Deerfield will hold some form of in-person graduation on July 27, with plans based on new COVID-19 restrictions.
New requirements from Public Health Madison & Dane County, issued July 1, limit indoor gatherings to ten people, and outdoor gatherings to 25.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen told the Deerfield School Board July 6 that this will likely affect a July 27 in-person graduation.
“(We) may be changing our plans to a smaller scale,” Jensen said.
Administrators are planning to continue with the date selected in May, Jensen said, so that families planning on celebrating then still can. That date was already approved by the school board.
But the administrators are “talking internally about what makes the most sense,” Jensen said. “We’re throwing out the options.”
One option includes staggering arrival times for graduates throughout the day, Jensen said. One student at a time could arrive and walk across the stage in Deerfield High School, Jensen said. With indoor gathering sizes set at 10, a graduate could bring up to nine family members, she said.
Other options include having family members hand out diplomas to graduates, Jensen said, or holding events outside to accommodate a small group of graduates at once.
Jensen said Deerfield can be flexible with its plans, because the Class of 2020 is a small graduating class.
“I felt so hopeful in June, when we were up to having group sizes of about 100...that’s really changed now,” Jensen said. “I’m sorry about that.”
Jensen said any plans for graduation will have to be reviewed by Public Health Madison Dane County.
The district plans to send out a survey gauging preferences to graduates and their families, Jensen said.
