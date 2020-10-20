Cambridge middle and high school students will now learn virtually through January, while elementary school students are scheduled to phase back in-person in November after a few weeks at home.
With Michael Huffmann dissenting, the Cambridge School Board voted 6-1 on Monday, Oct. 19 to set that new timeline to return to buildings.
It follows a succession of school board decisions since summer, in which the middle and high school return has continually been pushed back in increments, from Sept. 1 to October to November and now to the Jan. 25 start of the second semester.
And the Oct. 19 vote came as Cambridge Elementary School began a two-day shutdown due to a Covid-19-related staffing shortage, and prepared to start virtual learning on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
As part of its vote, the school board elected to bring grades preK-2 back to CES on Nov. 2 and grades 3-5 on Nov. 9, but cautioned that's ultimately dependent on local coronavirus metrics.
Before the shutdown, preK-2 students at CES had successfully been learning in-person since Sept. 1 and grades 3-5 had returned in-person on Sept. 28.
Elementary school families have had the choice this year to learn virtually, and about 30 percent of families had opted for that before the shutdown, CES Principal Chris Holt said.
In a series of events that administrators likened to dominoes, two CES students tested positive for Covid-19 last week and four teachers who’d had close contact with them went home to quarantine.
At a school board communications committee meeting held just prior to the school board meeting, administrators shared what led to the two-day elementary school closure. The loss of staff and a shortage of substitute teachers was taking it toll by late last week, Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said.
“By the end of the week we were getting very stressed and stretched as far as the ability to cover staff absences,” Nikolay said. “We were at a breaking point.”
Then, over the weekend, came the “tipping point,” as more CES staff members called in to say they could not work on Monday due to Covid-19 factors involving themselves or family members, Nikolay said.
By Sunday night, 13 CES staff members were set to be out on Monday, including teachers and support staff, Nikolay said. “We did not feel like we could operate at that level safely,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay stressed that all of the positive cases affecting CES have originated outside the school.
“That transmission isn’t happening at school,” Nikolay said. “It is from home, a family situation or out in the community. We have some staff that got caught up in that.”
Nikolay said all of the affected staff are expected to be cleared for in-person work by the end of October, and he said he anticipates no issues with CES being fully staffed again by Nov. 2, for the return of grades preK-2.
“We do feel a level of comfort coming back on Nov. 2,” Nikolay said.
School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis cautioned against some suggestions that all CES students return in-person on Nov. 2.
“If cases are continuing in the trajectory that they are today, I would feel uncomfortable with preK-5, all on one day, hitting the elementary school. That would be worrisome to me,” Smithback-Travis said.
In voting to keep middle and high school students learning virtually through the end of the first semester, other than a few targeted special education and other students who have already been coming to buildings, school board members said online classes are going well for that age group. They also said staying virtual through the end of the semester is less disruptive educationally than returning in November, as had been planned, and then potentially shutting down again.
Nikolay said administrators are not as confident that in-person classes could be offered safely at the middle and high school level, as they are in the safety of the elementary school being in-person.
In his dissent, Huffman said it’s critical that students learn in-person, despite the risks. He said he’s concerned that by January most middle and high school students will have been away from school buildings for 10 months.
“No matter how good we get at virtual learning, there is a significant part of the educational experience that can’t be replaced,” Huffmann said.
“I have felt strongly that in-person learning is the best product that we produce as an organization, and I feel very strongly that we have a responsibility to strive for that best product while being very focused on keeping it safe,” Huffmann said.
“For me it is very much about what is our experience…and our experience is still quite good,” Huffmann continued. “Yes, we’ve had a few cases, and we expected to have cases.”
But “I think the Cambridge school district has done an exceptional job of keeping kids who are in school safe,” he said.
School Board member Jim Womble agreed that following a brief virtual learning reset, resuming face-to-face learning at CES is important “and I think it outweighs the risks.”
Womble said he would like to see the elementary school “keep trying,” to be in-person. The first weeks at CES were “a good indication that the efforts being made to maintain safety is working probably as well as can be expected. The positive cases have come from outside the school,” Womble said.
For CES, “if the families and staff are comfortable, face to face in my mind is far and away the better way for kids to be in school,” agreed School Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins.
Womble also said keeping middle and high school students virtual through January gives older students “more experience and more opportunity to embrace that style of learning,” and gives parents a consistent way forward, rather than continually pushing the return date back in increments.
“It lets them know for at least a few months what’s going on,” Womble said.
Nikolay acknowledged that some staff members have “expressed their concern about teaching in-person, with the high numbers we are seeing. Certainly, there is a growing anxiety among staff. And there are teachers on the other side of that, who completely support being in-person.”
“I notice the anxiety level of the staff; they are mindful of the numbers,” Cambridge High School Principal Keith Schneider agreed.
Administrators said they will be surveying staff on their needs and concerns, including asking about their emotional state.
“It is important to know what our staff is feeling and I think we do have a pretty good handle on that,” CES Principal Chris Holt said. “But it wouldn’t hurt to ask it in a more formal way.”
Holt said he has confidence that a couple of weeks of virtual learning at CES will be successful.
“Our virtual efforts are significantly improved from what they were in the spring,” Holt said. “We are continuing to get better at that.”
School Board member Grace Leonard said she “understands the administration’s desire to make this work despite the data trends in our community.”
Leonard called the CES situation “our first case study,” in what happens when positive Covid-19 cases pop up. She said more stops and starts are likely this year.
“With more classrooms we’ll have more positive cases and more quarantines,” Leonard said.
“We had seven good weeks with early childhood to second grade,” leaving her “fairly confident,” in a successful return to CES in November, school board member Julie West said. “If only we had crystal balls," West said.
