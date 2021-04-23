April 29-May 7 Cambridge School Meals

April 29
Elementary school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, banana, brown rice
High school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, carrots, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, banana, brown rice, dinner roll
April 30
Elementary school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, carrots, steamed cauliflower, baked apples, Goldfish graham
High school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, steamed cauliflower, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, apples, rice krispies treats
May 3
Elementary school: Chicken fajita, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, refried beans, pears
High school: Fajita chicken on soft shell, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, romaine lettuce, refried beans, pears
May 4
Elementary school: Chicken strips, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mashed potatoes, peaches
High school: Chicken strips, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, mashed potatoes, peaches
May 5
Elementary school: Colby cheese omelet, carrots, corn, applesauce, mini maple pancakes
High school: Colby cheese omelet, carrots, romaine lettuce, corn, applesauce, mini maple pancakes
May 6
Elementary school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, cucumber slices, broccoli, banana, garlic breadstick, spaghetti
High school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, broccoli, banana, spaghetti
May 7
Elementary school: Max cheese sticks, garlic pizza flatbread, mixed vegetables, cucumber slices, pineapple, dinner roll, snickerdoodle cookie
High school: Max cheese sticks, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mixed vegetables, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, marinara, pineapple, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie
