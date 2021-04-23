You are the owner of this article.
April 29-May 7 Cambridge School Meals

April 29

Elementary school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, banana, brown rice

High school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, sausage pizza, carrots, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, banana, brown rice, dinner roll

April 30

Elementary school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, carrots, steamed cauliflower, baked apples, Goldfish graham

High school: Beef taco pie, sausage pizza, steamed cauliflower, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, apples, rice krispies treats

May 3

Elementary school: Chicken fajita, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, refried beans, pears

High school: Fajita chicken on soft shell, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, romaine lettuce, refried beans, pears

May 4

Elementary school: Chicken strips, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mashed potatoes, peaches

High school: Chicken strips, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, mashed potatoes, peaches

May 5

Elementary school: Colby cheese omelet, carrots, corn, applesauce, mini maple pancakes

High school: Colby cheese omelet, carrots, romaine lettuce, corn, applesauce, mini maple pancakes

May 6

Elementary school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, cucumber slices, broccoli, banana, garlic breadstick, spaghetti

High school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, broccoli, banana, spaghetti

May 7

Elementary school: Max cheese sticks, garlic pizza flatbread, mixed vegetables, cucumber slices, pineapple, dinner roll, snickerdoodle cookie

High school: Max cheese sticks, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mixed vegetables, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, marinara, pineapple, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie

