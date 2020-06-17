Local organizations that help people with food and other needs say they’re steeling themselves for long-term demand from the COVID-19 economic downturn. And they’re foreseeing an uptick later this summer and fall in requests for assistance.
Representative of three local groups --Julie Schwenn, program manager at the Deerfield Community Center whose programs include a food pantry and senior meals; Kristin Gowan, a social worker with the Cambridge-Area Resource Team (CART); and Kerry Marren, coordinator of the Cambridge Food Pantry — all said they anticipate local need to rise in coming months as families burn through remaining savings and as unemployment, the federal stimulus and other emergency help like food share and energy assistance, that have so far kept people afloat, runs out.
Free school lunches that have been helping families meet grocery budgets are also set to end June 30 in both the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts, adding to the anticipated coming rise in calls for help.
In March, just as Marren was hired, the Cambridge Food Pantry shifted to “no contact,” distribution due to COVID-19. Users now remain in their cars and volunteers put pre-packed boxes of food into their trunks. That will continue at least through August.
Marren said the number of users has been mostly steady since then, with no significant increases or dips.
But looking ahead, “I feel like there will be an uptick in clientele,” in coming months, she said. “I believe that will happen as we get through the summer months.”
“As (other sources of help) start to get depleted, or the extra funding stops coming,” demand will likely spike, agreed Gowan. “I feel like were in for a long haul.”
CART
Gowan said CART provides everything from cash assistance to help pay rent, utilities and other bills, and emotional support and other resources. She said CART is entirely funded by donations from the local Cambridge area.
“A lot of what we do is just being a supportive ear and encouraging and offering hope,” she said. “Some people are feeling fearful, and isolated. Some people feel like they’re failing somehow by not being able to work or be the breadwinner, not being able to pay the bills. That’s an awful feeling.”
So far since March, Gowan said the number of requests for assistance from CART “have been steady,” without any big spikes. Yet, “there are pockets of people who are in pretty desperate need,” right now she said.
“They have lost their jobs or needed to stop working because of child care when schools closed, but they haven’t’ qualified (for unemployment) or haven’t seen that kind of relief yet,” Gowan said.
“About 40 percent of the families that are coming to CART are telling us that they have been impacted by COVID,” Gowan said.
“We have some new clients, some people who have never contacted CART before and have reached out to us, and some clients that we have been helping all along that continue to have needs,” she said.
Gowan said in mid-March, about the time local needed to started to tick up, a swell of community members reached out, wanting to help.
In a “concentrated call to action,” CART, the Cambridge food pantry and the Cambridge school district “came together to document those who had needs and who wanted to help,” Gowan said.
Shared databases emerged of who needed assistance and who was available to help. Significant donations of money and time followed, in a coordinated way, she said.
Donations of time have included volunteers grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions for people uncomfortable going out during the pandemic. Some volunteers have provided rides to the food pantry.
“That has been a really amazing process for a small community to be able to come together,” Gowan said. “It gave people a place to focus their energies.”
“I think that has put us in a good place for the current situation, but we’ll need additional funding if we see a spike or if this goes on for a long time,” Gowan said.
Recently, Gowan said CART has received larger financial requests, for things like paying rent and paying utility bills.
Gowan said she is “grateful for the generosity of the community, and grateful that CART exists, and that we can get resources to those who need it. That is never taken for granted.”
About one-quarter of Cambridge school children receive free or reduced lunch, Gowan said.
“There is a need and we will continue to work hard to meet that need,” Gowan said.
Deerfield Food Pantry
Schwenn said the number of households being served by the food pantry has doubled in recent months.
Schwenn called that a “significant,” increase for a small community.
About 200 households are using the food pantry every month, Schwenn said. “It’s a challenging time,” she said.
DCC’s food pantry will be no-contact through at least September, with users waiting in their cars while volunteers load pre-packaged boxes of food and other household goods into their trunks.
An array of emergency financial programs are keeping other individuals and families going right now, she said. But that is likely to change later this summer, she said.
“The scary part probably isn’t right now,” she said. “We’re being told by some of the Dane County social workers we work with, that everybody should be preparing for what they’re calling a ‘tsunami.’”
People “have been able to get by. When that runs out is when they are going to need a food pantry or other services. What do we do now to get ready for that?”
Schwenn said a significant loss in revenue, from the cancelation of DCC’s summer camp program, that might have affected the food pantry and senior meals program, is being offset by cash and other donations that have streamed in this spring.
Since mid-March, when a statewide Safer-At-Home order shuttered schools and most area businesses, financial support has flowed in from large organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin.
A myriad of local efforts, from a privately organized front porch portrait fundraiser to the center’s own GoFundMe campaign to local business donations of supplies and meals, have carried DCC through, she said.
One of effort, an infusion of Dane County funding to Second Harvest Food Bank, to support local farmers, “is translating into a lot more fresh food for us,” Schwenn said.
DCC’s recent GoFundMe campaign was so successful, that an initial $5,000 goal was expanded to $7,500 “and we got close to that,” Schwenn said.
“The support has been overwhelming,” Schwenn said.
Schwenn said the food pantry has been stockpiling nonperishables, to ensure enough food is available if demand spikes later this year.
Schwenn said DCC also recently began taking nonperishable food donations again, after months of only accepting cash donations. She said local residents and groups should reach out to her for more information on how make nonperishable donations now.
“I think we are prepared,” for whatever lies ahead, Schwenn said. “We have situated ourselves in an excellent position.”
Currently, Schwenn said, nearly 60 seniors are regularly receiving meals and groceries from DCC. Since March, a total of about 2,800 meals have been delivered to seniors.
Schwenn said a crew of about dozen people has been packing senior meals and delivering them twice a week. Volunteers have put in about 300 hours packing and delivering senior meals since March, and volunteers have put in about 500 hours at the food pantry since March.
She thanked them all of the volunteers “consistently showing up. Without them, we could not have carried through.”
Cambridge Food Pantry
Marren called support from the Cambridge community for its food pantry, operate out of Nikolay Middle School, “phenomenal,” since March. She said support has been strong in both cash and donations of non-perishable food and goods.
“I’m just so touched by the outpouring,” Marren said.
She said as the pantry anticipates monthly fees soon resume from Second Harvest Food Bank, which in recent months has been supplying local pantries free of charge, waving all fees, cash donations will be more important than ever.
She said the pantry spends some cash donations on bread and other perishable food items, shopping at local grocery stores for those.
She said continued local support is keeping her from worrying about later this summer and the fall, though it’s anticipated that demand might go up then.
“I know that we will fine,” she said.
Marren said no-contact pick up at the Cambridge food pantry is expected to continue at least through August.
“I know that there are clients that like to do their own shopping,” she said, and food pantry staff and volunteers have tried as best they could to tailor some items in the boxes to individual families.
Marren said many people in Cambridge who are currently “living week to week.”
“It’s a small community but a financially diverse one,” she said. “Especially during these times… having a community that is understanding and accepting and supportive of each other is really important. I really hope that continues.”
Cambridge senior meals
Lori Andersen, director of senior outreach services for the Village of McFarland, that provides meals for Cambridge seniors, said, meanwhile, that program has not seen increased demand
Since April, senior meals have been delivered and been available for pick-up. Seniors have also gotten boxes of nonperishable food.
Andersen said, “despite a worsening economy,” the number of senior meals hasn’t spiked. “Overall, the numbers have stayed steady,” she said.
With the help of several additional volunteers, the pick-up meals “have worked well,” Andersen said.
Seniors “seem to be enjoying coming to get the meals and seeing folks again,” she said. “Many have not been going out at all, and only a few have gone out for grocery shopping and medications.”
A case manager has been phoning meal participants, especially inquiring about their mental health, she said. Participants have also been getting activity packets with their meals, that include things like crossword and other puzzles.
“We have gotten very positive feedback from seniors on these,” she said.
Andersen said senior meals sites in Dane County can reopen for in-person meals when the county reaches level three of its Forward Dane reopening. What that might look like, with social distancing and other safety precautions, remains to be determined, she said.
