Local towns, villages set 2022 budgets

Local towns and villages are finalizing their 2022 budgets in anticipation of mailing out property tax bills this month.
In recent weeks, the Cambridge Village Board and Oakland Town Board have set their budgets. The Deerfield Village Board and Christiana Town Board have budget hearings coming up, followed by adoption the same night.
Village of Cambridge
The Cambridge Village Board on Nov. 23 adopted a $1.38 million budget for 2022. That’s a 10.85 percent increase over $1.25 million in 2021. It’s the first time in many years that the village’s annual budget increase hasn’t been nearly flat, after village voters in April approved a referendum to exceed the state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity, to pay for rising emergency service and other costs.
The village board also adopted a 2022 general fund property tax levy of about $927,000, a 26 percent increase over about $735,000 in 2021. And it added to its debt service fund that’s tied to the tax levy, up to about $367,000in 2022, a 1.27 percent increase over about $362,000 in 2021.
Spending on general government was up 21 percent, spending on public safety was down about 1 percent, public works spending was up about 14 percent , conservation and development spending was up about 66 percent and library funding was up about 6 percent, over 2021.
The village board made one change in adopting the budget, adding $5,000 for library staff wages.
Village of Deerfield
The Deerfield Village Board will hold its annual budget hearing on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Fire Station.
The village is proposing to about $1.49 million in general fund spending in 2022. Its total tax levy is proposed to be $1.26 million, a 0.13 percent increase over 2021.
Proposed are a 12 percent increase in general government spending, a 2 percent increase in public safety spending, a 4 percent decrease in public works spending, a 12 percent increase in spending on culture and recreation and a 26 percent increase in spending for conservation and development.
The village board will also hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, at the fire station, on the proposed 2022 water utility budget. The total proposed 2022 water utility budget is about $972,000, down from about $1 million in 2021. Water rates are proposed to remain unchanged.
Town of Christiana
The town of Christiana will hold its annual budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the town hall. The town’s 2022 budget is proposed to total about $1.14 million. The town doesn’t levy a local property tax due to utility-related payments it has long received.
General government spending is proposed to rise about 1.5 percent, spending on garbage and recycling is proposed to rise about 1 percent and public safety spending is proposed to rise about 1 percent. Small decreases of less than 1 percent are, meanwhile, proposed for highway and contingency fund spending. And the town in 2022 is proposing to put just $30,000 into a reserve fund for equipment, compared to $100,000 in 2021.
Town of Oakland
On Nov. 16, the Oakland town board adopted its 2022 budget with total general fund expenditures of about $2 million. That’s a 15.5 percent increase over about $1.7 million in 2021.
The town board also adopted a 2022 tax levy of about $957,000, up 9.84 percent from about $871,000 in 2021.
The town’s portion of the 2022 tax rate will be $2.75 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $825 for the owner of a $300,000 home. Tax bills to be mailed out in December also have school, county and technical college portions.
In 2022, compared to 2021, general government spending is rising 5.4 percent, public safety spending is up 8.9 percent, public works spending is up 27 percent, culture/recreation/education spending is up 19 percent and conservation/development spending is down 26 percent. Health and human services spending is down 1.7 percent.